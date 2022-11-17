Siyam World breaks boundaries with epic mega events; biggest island buy-out in Sun Siyam and Maldives history

Forging its own maverick path away from the Maldives mainstream, Siyam World is keen on being a game changer and the most revolutionary product to hit the Maldives tourism industry with the most unique experiences and pioneering concepts ever seen in the Maldives.

Siyam World went big for its first birthday with a four-day fiesta featuring some famous faces from UK music and culinary scene. Kicking off on 28 October – the day of the resort’s first anniversary – the celebrations began with a stellar stage show and ended with a thrilling Resident Evil-themed Hallowe’en party full with Umbrella Corporation takeover, zombie attacks and more. To top it all off there was a three-day residency by acclaimed Chef Tom Brown of London’s Michelin-starred Cornerstone. The incredible celebration featured ONEVIOLIN; Tinie Tempah’s official tour DJ Charlesy, and headline sets from platinum-selling British artists Yungen and Tom Zanetti.

Soon after the epic four-day celebrations, Siyam World Maldives geared up for the biggest island buy-out with nearly a 1000 guests with Omegapro. The complete island takeover started from 2nd November to 7th November 2022 filled with celebrities and mega events from pool parties, football matches in the World Sports Arena at Siyam World played by FIFA legends like Esteban Cambiasso, Carles Puyol, Eric Abidal and Marco Materazzi to name a few. Siyam World Maldives hosted multiple extravagant parties with fireworks, pool parties that went on throughout the night, held product trainings for a 1000 people and hosted famous faces from around the world including Bollywood star Suniel Shetty.

With the island’s capacity to host mega events, Siyam World is ready once again to break boundaries and set trends. With more surprises being set for the coming year, the team at Siyam World is confident and excited to reach new heights.

