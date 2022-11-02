Maldives sets new tourism record; most successful October in history

With 153,000 tourists visiting the Maldives last month, the number of tourists arriving in the Maldives in October has set a new record.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of tourism in the Maldives, and the number of tourists that visited the Maldives last month was an 8% increase from the number of visitors in October 2019 and 2021, according to the tourism ministry.

According to tourism ministry data:

October 2019: 141,929 tourists

October 2021: 142,066 tourists

In terms of other months of the year, last month also saw the highest number of tourist arrivals to the Maldives except February.

According to the latest figures released by the ministry, the total number of tourist arrivals to the Maldives this year has crossed 1.3 million as of October 26.

The government aims to bring in 1.6 million tourists this year. With the total number of tourist arrivals crossing 1.3 million this year, nearly 82% of the government’s tourism target has been achieved.