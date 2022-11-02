Light up this festive season at ‘Ignite your Soul’ festival at Nova Maldives

Escape winter this year at the new, Nova Maldives and get into the Christmas spirit with an exciting programme of magical events taking place at the resort’s ‘Ignite your Soul’ festival from 22 December 2022 to 6 January 2023. Each event is dedicated to reviving the soul – from tailored experiences to adrenaline-fuelled adventures.

Nova’s beautiful private island and its breezy villas are the ideal solutions to banishing any winter blues and the Nova’ elves have been busy creating some spectacular activities for Christmas and New Year for guests to enjoy. From fluorescent night snorkelling to sunrise yoga and from swimming with whale sharks on Christmas Day to dancing the night away and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. So let the feet wander, the eyes marvel and the soul ignite at Nova.

Once-in-a-lifetime aqua experiences

Dive into bucket-list adventures at Nova’s marine centre, Aquaholics, and discover what lies beneath the crystal blue waters around the resort. Experience the colourful marine life of the South Ari Atoll with Nova’s festive programme of events, including manta, turtle and dolphin quests, whale shark snorkelling tours, sunset fishing excursions, night scuba dives and coral gardening! For a truly personal adventure enjoy a private fluorescent night snorkelling excursion and experience the dark marine world in a whole new light or create happy memories on a sunset cruise on the beautiful Indian Ocean with the perfect bottle of Champagne.

A feast for the soul

Culinary connoisseurs are invited to nourish the soul by relishing in the fusion of authentic and global cuisines at Nova’s many restaurants including overwater traditional Maldivian dinners, cocktail receptions with DJ sessions on the beach and an elegant gala on Christmas Eve. Accompanied by live music under the stars and nostalgic festive activities such as a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and Sandbank Sunset Party, Nova will set souls alight and ignite a lasting holiday spark right through to the New Year.

Soulful entertainment

While good soul days are a given at Nova throughout the year, the festive season is especially noteworthy as the days are filled with memorable moments designed to let the good times roll as the final days of 2022 approach. Enjoy live performances featuring an array of DJs and bands. From jazzy nights under the stars to captivating live music and funky pop; these soul-enriching performances invite everyone to grove along.

Other activities include themed soirees, ranging from disco nights and Latino dance parties complete with salsa lessons to poolside parties, fire shows and even a pop-up stall featuring the work of local craftsmen and artisans. For those looking for a cosy vibe, Nova offers movie nights under the stars.

Following the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, Nova invites guests to welcome in the New Year with a party at Wink, its vibrant beach bar, followed by a firework show where the celebrations will continue until sunrise with more festivities to come in the following days – guaranteeing an unforgettable way to start the new year.

Rejuvenating wellness

Awaken the spirit while rejuvenating mind, body and soul with Nova’s specially curated programme of wellness activities. Unwind with a sunrise yoga session, elevate mind and body and spirit with a massage workshop, relax into a signature spa treatment, participate in a sound healing session or make a head start on the New Year’s resolutions and join a group fitness class.

For more information about the festive season programme 2022/23 visit https://nova-maldives.com/nova-festival/