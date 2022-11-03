Heart FM presenter Pandora hosts charity fundraiser for Maldives’ furriest residents at Amilla

A charity event hosted by animal-lover and Heart FM radio presenter, Pandora Christie, has raised just over USD $5,000 to help some of the Maldives’ furriest residents. This one of a kind cat charity fundraising event took place at Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences on October 26. Its aim was to raise money to bring a vet to neuter cats on Kendhoo island.

There is very little in the way of veterinary services available in the Maldives, so the resort decided to try to raise the cash to fly a foreign vet into the country and buy medicine so that they can neuter cats on Kendhoo. Although many island residents have pet cats, the stray cat population on Kendhoo is also multiplying all the time without neutering being available and the health of the cats is being compromised as well.

Pandora is a very big supporter of animal rights in the UK and frequently talks about it during her Heart FM radio programme. As special guest at Amilla until November 1st, she was invited to present the Baa Atoll resort’s first ever cat charity fundraising event. It featured a silent auction, with 10 prizes available. The biggest prize from Amilla was a five night stay for the winning guests on their next visit to Amilla. Other top prizes included a two-hour cruise, and an upgrade from Bed & Breakfast to Dine Around Inclusive (DAI) meal plan for seven days on the guests’ next visit.

Pandora herself donated the prize of a personal tour of the Heart FM radio studios in London with herself and another radio presenter, including lunch on the studio’s rooftop terrace in London’s iconic Leicester Square. The DJ also hosted a Diwali dance party at Amilla’s Baa Baa Bar and a Sustainability Day event (Amilla Resort runs more than 30 sustainability projects).

Pandora says “It was an absolute honor to host the Maldives’ first ever cat charity fundraiser and was totally blown away by the generosity of everyone who took part, even though it’s the first of its kind it definitely won’t be the last.”

Amilla Maldives Resort has recently been involved in supporting the neighbouring island community of Kendhoo, with its most recent previous project being the donation of 50 bicycles to help reduce petrol emissions on Kendhoo. Amilla Maldives’ Marine Biologist also recently visited Kendhoo to teach school pupils how to regenerate the coral reef surrounding the island.

As a Maldivian-owned five-star boutique resort, Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences is committed to uplifting Maldivian talent and working closely with the local community.