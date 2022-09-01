Kandolhu Maldives debuts new resort video

Kandolhu Maldives enthrals holidaymakers with the release of a new resort video that presents all the makings of a memorable holiday in the intimate resort. Tucked in the glimmering waters of North Ari Atoll, Kandolhu is a tranquil hideaway meant for exclusive escapes in harmony with nature. Immerse in the charms of a small island by embracing the easygoing pace and lingering moments in paradise.

These postcard-worthy impressions beckon everyone to see and experience the secluded destination for themselves.

Kandolhu presents the brilliance of authentic hospitality paired with raw luxury and intuitive service. Fringed by a house reef offering endless underwater adventures and a plethora of dining options, this tiny island makes for that perfect haven.

Authentic hospitality meets laidback luxury at Kandolhu.