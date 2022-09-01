Go W-EGAN at W Maldives with Celebrity Chef Priyanka Naik

Whether you’re looking to follow your dietary discipline, or experience what sustainable dining entails even while you’re in the middle of the ocean – look no further! W Maldives is elevating its culinary offerings by welcoming celebrity vegan chef & sustainable cuisine champion, Chef Priyanka Naik, to create and launch a pop-up menu that would be available exclusively at the resort until October 2023.

Guests staying at the resort over October 20, 2022 will also have the opportunity to be a part of a sustainable cooking class hosted by Chef Priyanka, or book a spot at the showcase dinner where the pop menu will be launched at one of the signature dining venues at the luxurious playground of W Maldives.

As part of this collaboration, Chef Priyanka and W Maldives present a once-in-a-lifetime Marriott Bonvoy Moments experience for members, inclusive of a stay at W Maldives for four nights. The unique experience will feature a boat trip to a farm on a local island to select fresh ingredients and a Maldivian cultural walk, followed by lunch at KADA, the resort’s uniquely designed Maldivian dining venue. Guests will then be swept away on a cruise aboard the luxury yacht, ESCAPE, followed by a private vegan picnic hosted by Chef Priyanka on the castaway island, Gaathafushi, while embracing the evening ocean views. The unique Moments experience is live on Marriott Bonvoy Moments website for bidding until October 3, 2022 that two couples can stand a chance to be part of.

Speaking on this one-of-a-kind collaboration the General Manager at W Maldives, Idu Ribeiro said, “At W Hotels Worldwide we are always looking to elevate our Beverage & Food offerings with a difference and with a growing focus on sustainability. This bold collaboration with Chef Priyanka is a great way to bring it to life at W Maldives. The world is becoming more conscious in their choices, beverage and food included, and together with Chef Priyanka’s creativity and the uniqueness of Maldives’ resources and ingredients we are looking forward to present some delicious vegan and sustainable options for our guests to indulge in while they hit escape at W Maldives. We are excited to work with Chef Priyanka, and also look forward to our loyal Marriott Bonvoy members joining us for a unique Moments experience in paradise!”

Chef Priyanka Naik is a self-taught Indian American vegan chef, raised in New York. She is an avid traveler who’s been to nearly forty countries, and her globally inspired original recipes, with a focus on sustainability, have been featured on her blog Chef Priyanka and are incorporated into her regular speaking appearances across various shows and events.

“Maldives has been my bucket-list destination to visit for a long time now, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have it materialise in such a wonderful and delicious way! I am passionate about making sustainable and vegan cooking accessible to all and am grateful for this opportunity to showcase this with the beauty and culture of a destination like W Maldives. Come hungry,” said Chef Priyanka.

Located 25 minutes by seaplane from Male’, W Maldives is a private island playground for those seeking exclusivity and appreciation of a luxury lifestyle brand. The island features 77 private escapes and suites, 27 on the beach and 50 overwater. The resort boasts an overwater specialty restaurant FISH®; all-day dining venue KITCHEN®; BBQ restaurant on the beach FIRE®; sunset and pool bar SIP®; WET® pool bar and deck, and Maldivian pop-up café KADA.

The curated vegan menu by celebrity Chef Priyanka will be available at the resort for a period of one year and guests visiting W Maldives from October 20, 2022 onwards would be able to experience this as an additional culinary offering over and above the dining concepts of the resort.

To know more about the Moments experience with Chef Priyanka at W Maldives visit Marriott Bonvoy Moments. To reserve your stay at W Maldives visit wmaldives.com and for more information on Chef Priyanka Naik visit her website chefpriyanka.com