PlayWell, rejuvenate with family at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Westin Hotels & Resorts believes that all guests should leave feeling better than when they arrived — and kids are not an exception to this promise. Their programme “Westin Family” promotes well-being, sparks curiosity, and creates fun active moments for families as a whole.

Whether one is looking for a relaxing getaway or a fun-filled family adventure, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is the ideal setting for a multi-generational escape. Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the BAA Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in the Maldives, the five-star wellness resort is designed by award-winning architects PEIA Association from Italy, featuring 70 spacious villas, four restaurants and bars, the Heavenly Spa by Westin, the 24-hour WestinWORKOUT fitness centre and the Westin Family. Family friendly offerings at the resort include exploring the underwater world and its rich fauna and flora, to the Westin Kids Club, an interactive environment that offers fun, games, and educational activities focusing on art & culture and marine life for the little ones, giving parents a well-deserved break.

To accommodate family stays, a generously sized two-bedroom villa with pool is the perfect choice with its beachfront location and ocean views. The private deck and plunge pool provides an ideal space for children to enjoy the outdoors whilst parents relax from the comfort of their suite. Covering almost 300 square meters and sleeping up to four, this suite features a king sized and two double Westin Heavenly® Beds plus a signature Heavenly Bath®.

At 500 square meters, the spacious Heavenly Beach Residence with pool is the largest on offer at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. Breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding Indian Ocean can be appreciated from the private pool and extensive deck, where guests can also follow steps that lead straight into the sparkling lagoon below. The light-filled open-plan living room area is furnished with a kitchenette and an additional powder room for guests visiting the villa. Furthermore, there is also accommodation onsite for the guests’ staff and direct access to the kitchenette.

Inspired by ‘Eat Well’ concept, one of the Westin’s six pillars of well-being, the resort extends inspiring balanced menu, promoting guests to feel better while also indulging in variety of cuisines. The menu is curated with a selection of nutritious dishes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. It also focuses on giving guests the freedom to select any dish they wish to eat and twist it according to their preferences.

Guests can relish a culinary journey through inspiring dining options, including the signature Japanese restaurant The Pearl, contemporary international cuisine at Island Kitchen, and authentic Asian street fusion restaurant, Hawker, one of the most popular in the Maldives. On Tuesdays, the resort offers #EatWell complimentary cooking classes, a perfect family activity.

The resort has also launched a Popsicle Shop with a wide range of homemade popsicles based on seasonal fruits and healthy ingredients. From cola charcoal, pandan coconut to acai raspberry, as well as more traditional flavours such as chocolate, strawberry or orange, with many options of toppings to add and personalise a refreshing treat for children and adults alike.

The Westin Family Kids Club® features fun, games, and educational activities giving parents a well-deserved break. Safe and supervised, the kids club is available for children between 4 and 12 years offering a diverse program of activities aimed to ignite curiosity and encourage excitement. The grouper-fish-inspired design facility includes an indoor and outdoor playground. From the moment they come in through the doors, the young guests will be immersed in creative crafts, engaging resort-wide treasure hunts, active play including nature walk, fussball competitions, and can even hit the courts for a game of tennis. The varied schedule also includes interactive opportunities to introduce the young explorers to Maldivian culture, tradition and cuisine, plus learn about our rich and colourful local marine life.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resorts presents endless possibilities for a memorable getaway with your loved ones. The special Westin Family Getaway Package includes breakfast buffet for up to 2 adults and up to 2 children, a children’s welcome amenity including a Westin Family Travel Journal designed to engage children from 3-12 years old, complimentary access to Wesltin Family Kids Club, local activity guide, use of snorkeling equipment and ocean kayaks (up to two hours) and late check-out subject to availability