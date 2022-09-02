Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas introduces Sleep and Body Detox programmes

Situated within a calm, tranquil sanctuary in the majestic Indian Ocean, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas introduces the ultimate wellness retreat package with an experience that goes beyond physical health, offering to replenish and rejuvenate both body and mind with two wellness pillars: sleep enrichment and body detox restore.

The resort will treat guests to a unique wellness journey through innovative and bespoke programmes addressing matters from digestive issues and imbalances in nutrition, to stress, anxiety and insomnia, developed with the expert advice of Anantara Spa’s wellness experts, therapists, and nutritionists.

Both the Sleep and Detox programs start with a wellness consultation and assessment that include epigenetic testing – a non-intrusive test in which hair root samples are scanned through a bio profiler providing a detailed report about the body’s level of nutrients, vitamins, minerals, essential amino acids, fatty acids, antioxidants, and contaminants. The report also highlights to guests which nutritional and environmental factors are impacting their body’s cells and gives lifestyle and diet recommendations to optimise their health. Anantara Kihavah is the first and only resort in the Maldives where guests can avail Cell Wellbeing’s’ Epigenetic testing technology.

Sleep Enrichment Programme

Deep sleep is an essential function and crucial for physical renewal, hormonal regulation, and growth that allows both body and mind to recharge. Getting sufficient, quality sleep at the right times helps us to function more productively throughout the day. The lack of sufficient or restorative sleep affects virtually every aspect of life.

The Sleep Enrichment pillar is designed to help restore normal sleep levels, through measuring sleep quality and quantity by means of a consultation with a trained sleep guru, yoga session & breathing exercises, Vitamin IV infusion and health supplements, natural therapies, as well as a nutrition plan adapted to the needs of the individual.

A signature highlight in the Sleep Enrichment Program is Subtle Energies’ industry recognised Sleep Support Therapy, an in-depth treatment that will assist on a hormonal level to aid better sleep. Backed by a wealth of clinical research, it includes a short, guided breathing technique and meditation session, optional mini nasya or nasal oil application and an advanced level holistic massage. The Facial Marma Massage included in the treatment uses a special serum and techniques to assist with sleep, stress and anxiety, the treatment ending with a specialised savasana which re-programme the body.

A core part of the Sleep Support Therapy is the Blissful Marma Massage, a full body advanced holistic massage, employing various levels of pressure from medium to firm, melting into the deeper tissue layers. This massage incorporates Ayurveda methods fused with modern techniques such as deep tissue, reflexology, aromatherapy and lymphatic drainage, with a special emphasis on the Marmas. The treatment includes Subtle Energies’ signature Anti-ageing Facial Marma Massage that increases circulation and collagen to the skin.

Body Detox Restore Programme

One of the most powerful tools for improving energy levels and getting rid of toxins from your body is the process of detoxification.

Anantara Kihavah offers a carefully crafted and integrated Body Detox Restore programme, a natural and holistic approach to physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing that seeks to create and maintain health and longevity within the individual, aiming to purify both inside and out.

The holistic experience includes lifestyle consultations and therapeutic treatments, lymphatic drainage massages, as well as restorative yoga, daily meditation, and healthy meal recommendations, to aid the detoxifying process.

A main part of Body Detox Restore is the Detox and Adrenal Boost Journey, a comprehensive purification process using highly potent active ingredients such as tulasi, wild turmeric and Indian lime which works towards blood purification, energising and stimulating the cells and lymphatics whilst also boosting adrenal fatigue. The journey begins with a full exfoliation, followed by a toning detox wrap, and concludes with Subtle Energies’ signature massage that will release tension, lymphatic drainage, and work the Marmas.

Another recommended treatment from the program is Cocoon Medical Spa’s Colon Hydrotherapy, a treatment ideal for cleansing the colon, flushing out the impacted matter, toxic wastes, yeasts, and other undesirables that build up over time. The therapy helps in keeping the internal system instantly hydrated, increasing bowel mobility and improving nutrient absorption, as well as replacing gut bacteria, contributing to liver, blood and kidney, raising energy levels, and managing the symptoms of IBS.

The Sleep Enrichment and Body Detox Restore programmes end with a review with the resort’s wellness consultant who will give guests a comprehensive understanding of their wellness experiences and provide recommendations on how to further maintain or improve their personal wellbeing, which they can take on even after their retreat.

Complemented by its bespoke services and exquisite amenities, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas makes for an all-encompassing experience and an ideal wellness destination for achieving a long-lasting healthy lifestyle, self-discovery, and transformation. Another exciting development the resort is focusing on is the upcoming launch of four other bespoke wellness retreat programs with a comprehensive set of rejuvenating treatments that help achieve specific wellness goals.

Guests can indulge in these curated wellness experiences and select between the five-day package starting from USD 2,019, seven-day package starting from USD 2,710, and fourteen-day package starting from USD 4,918, all per person. Villas start from USD 1,500 per night. For bookings, visit www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives.