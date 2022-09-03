Sun Siyam Iru Veli Maldives appoints Ali Adam as General Manager, Victor Zanotti as Executive Chef

Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Maldives has welcomed fantastic new additions to its management team by appointing Ali Adam – as new General Manager, and Victor Zanotti as Executive Chef.

Ali Adam, who is native Maldivian, brings a wealth of experience to Sun Siyam Iru Veli, having worked in some of the most successful resorts and fantastic brands in the Maldives, such as Dhigufaru, Vilamendhoo, Mirihi, and Vakarufalhi Island Resorts. He also held the position as Roaming General Manager for Crown & Champa Resorts overlooking the likes of Komandoo, Kuredu, Meeru, Veligandu, and Vilamendu Island Resorts.

Ali has spent the last 20 years holding managerial positions in the Maldives and comes with an overall experience of more than 24 years within the tourism and hospitality industries, displaying exemplary work ethics, and an exceptional attention to detail.

In his new role at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, he will carefully manage all day-to-day operational matters and ensure consistent delivery of the exceptional and unique guest experiences based on Iru Veli’s and Sun Siyam Resorts brand ethos of “making memories together.”

When asked about his new role at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Ali quoted, “I am very excited to be a part of the Iru Veli family, we have such a genuine team and a lot of fantastic and creative ideas. Our goal is to provide the most memorable stay and unforgettable experiences to our guests. Iru Veli is famous for its laid-back beach chic and unbeatable premium all-inclusive value which makes it perfect for couples of all ages, honeymooners, and those celebrating a special occasion. We will continue to exceed our customer’s expectations and work hard on maintaining that standard in the industry”.

Originally from Peru, but raised in Italy, Executive Chef Victor Zanotti’s passion for food and cooking was ignited at a very young age when he found himself drawn to the kitchen to help his grandmother prepare vast courses for their often-held family dinners on their farms. Since then, he has gone on to hone his skills at some of the most exceptional dining establishments in his hometown while gathering culinary skills and experience during his time traveling the world on cruise ships. Chef Victor left Italy as Head Chef at the celebrated Elisir restaurant and made his debut in the Maldives as the Italian Specialty Chef at Vakkaru Maldives. He then moved to Cocoon Maldives as Executive Chef, before being headhunted by Raffles Maldives where he was appointed the Italian Specialty Chef, in addition to Head Chef.

Chef Victor says of his new role: “My culinary discipline and practice focusses heavily on authenticity, freshness, and sustainability, hence my gardening skills will come to fruition with Iru Veli’s farm island called Llohi, where our guests can meet the farmers and learn about the produce grown that is by now, already over 38 varieties of fruits and vegetables which are supplied to the resorts. I’m extremely excited to champion my personal values at Iru Veli and contribute to the resorts’ food & beverage offering.”

Intimately familiar with all stages of kitchen operations, Chef Victor will head and manage all kitchen operations while meticulously crafting signature menus, sourcing top-quality produce, creating mouthwatering recipes, supervising food production, developing and implementing the highest kitchen standards, while making sure green and sustainable practices are followed in his kitchens.

With these two new additions to its wonderful team, Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Maldives elevates its already sumptuous and chic guest experiences to loftier heights.

Just a 35-minute seaplane ride away from Malé Airport, the tranquil five-star island retreat of Iru Veli lies in the Dhaalu Atoll, undoubtedly one of the most naturally beautiful atolls in the Maldives. The 125 boutique suites scattered across the island and over the lagoon all feature luxurious interiors and terraces that lead directly into the warm, inviting waters of the lagoon or onto the breathtaking beaches.