Oaga Art Resort appoints Fathimath Reena as Business Development Director

Inna, an experienced Sales and Marketing pioneer with over 21 years of experience has immensely contributed to the Maldivian Tourism Industry with innovative approaches to create unique guest experiences through her skills.

Inna started her career as an Administrative Assistant at Sun Travels and Tours, and perused the field of Sales and Marketing during her time at the company as the Assistant Marketing and Sales Manager at Sun Travels and Tours. She has also served in roles such as Marketing & Sales Manager, Head of Marketing, and Director of Marketing at Sun Siyam Resorts. Inna has been continuously working towards bringing revolutionary changes to the Business Development field.

An MBA graduate from University of Toulouse, Inna specialises in International Hospitality and Management and was recognised and listed as one of the 20 Most Influential Sales & Marketing Professionals in the Maldives in the year 2018.

“Oaga Art Resort is going to be a game changer. I couldn’t resist not being a part of a revolutionary product, we are curating a product to share Maldivian stories, and a platform to collaborate with local talents to tell these stories together in an engaging and showstopping way,” Inna said.

Oaga Art Resort is situated in North Malé atoll, 40 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport; Oaga Art Resort is a singular island, which is scheduled to open its doors for guests in Q4 of 2022. Oaga Art Resort is currently in pursuit for creative local talents to join their team.