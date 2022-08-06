The Nautilus Maldives introduces exceptional new spa journey with Maison Caulières

Many of us struggle to overcome and cope with pandemic-related challenges, stress and emotional strain. Therefore, checking in with our feelings, comfort levels, and overall well-being is essential. With this in mind, as the only private island resort in the Maldives to exclusively feature body treatments and wellness massages from Maison Caulières, the brands have co-created an very special new spa experience, blending the best of both worlds: the French art of living with pure, premium, all-natural products of Maison Caulières infused with the ultra-luxe bohemian spirit of The Nautilus’s Solasta Spa treatments. Solasta Spa at The Nautilus prides itself on curating the most luxurious, indulgent, and reinvigorating spa journeys to spoil guests: to ease the cares of the world from their shoulders, to remind them of what really matters. In this spirit, this multisensory spa experience is intended to bring wellbeing to guests looking for a sense of calm and healing, harmonising the body while re-energising the mind.

The exceptional spa experience starts as the sun starts to set, as the multihued horizon beckons guests into a dream world of total freedom – via a luxury yacht ride to a secluded sandbank. In an environment that only The Nautilus can offer, on warm sands, under a bohemian-chic canopy, the treatment starts with an immersion into the Maldivian tradition of exfoliating beach sand massage. Using Maison Caulières’s sugar gourmet body scrub of broom flower, honey, sugar and purest sunflower, rapeseed and linseed oil, expert therapists gently exfoliate the guest’s body to revive, smoothen and moisturise the skin.

The scrub is rinsed off with a dip in the warm Indian Ocean, then followed with an ultra-hydrating body wrap of fresh coconut milk, aloe vera, freshly grated coconut, honey, lime, lemon and rice flour. The body wrap will be gently rinsed off with refreshing Oshibori scented towels and Maison Caulières’s subtly scented moisturising body mist Envolée Légère, an exceptionally and subtly fresh mint and fresh cut grass scented milky mist, prepares the skin for our pièce de resistance: a full body treatment fusing Maison Caulières’s signature massage with local muscle-relieving concoctions.

With a choice of pure French oil blends ranging from detoxing Vitamined Oil and comforting Protective Oil to Relaxing Oil and Toning Oil, guests undergo a deep tissue and stretching massage to ease tension and enhance circulation, while inhaling the heavenly scents of citrus or cedar, bergamot or broom flower – among countless other tones. Warm Maldivian herbal sand poultices – made from mineral-rich local sand steamed in seawater – are applied to the back to feed and soothe the skin, while stimulating metabolism, lowering body temperature and – of course – inviting the deepest relaxation.

On emerging from the heavenly signature massage in a dreamy sense of restoration, guests are invited to further unwind, sating the senses with a selection of Maison Caulières’s warm herbal gourmet infusions. The herbal infusions draw on the unique beauty of the earth’s seasons, harnessing the healing properties of herbs to offer something perfectly matched to the guest’s mood and needs. To complement these soothing botanical blends, guests are served a delicious light spa meal: Think Maldivian sea almond cake, savoury breadfruit chips and slices of roasted coconut harvested right on the island. And imagine coconut honey cookies, made with Maison Caulières’s sunflower honey, hand harvested from the Desforges de Caulières beehives in the heart of the Loire Valley Castles, Gardens of France.

Upon returning to their island home-away-from-home, guests are met with one final treat to complete their exceptional spa journey. With their abode’s comfortable ambience enhanced by the fragrance from their chosen Maison Caulières scented candle, they’ll find a warm candlelit bath begging them to sink into its soothing waters, which are saturated with some special extras: Maison Caulières’s Tourbillon Végétal infused oil and Nicolas bath salts with mint leaves. It’s the ideal recipe for inducing sleep – and for finishing off a spa journey and intimate soirée in just the right way.

“We are proud to be the exclusive partner of Maison Caulières in this idyllic part of the world; we’re the only private island resort in the Maldives to offer treatments by this iconic, family-owned French brand. Maison Caulières offers something truly unique: a rich, 250-year-history and a commitment to using only local resources and natural, environmentally friendly ingredients. This is the very DNA of the company, which has continued over the generations right up until the present-day, resulting in the highest quality, sensuous skincare products, born of a heritage they describe as ‘the French art of living and well-being.’ It’s a vision that resonates deeply with ours, in our endeavour to offer guests the finest products and experiences that soothe one’s whole being, and to base everything we do on a wholehearted commitment to bespoke ultra-luxury, natural sustainability and local heritage. And so, this special collaboration was inevitable,” says Andre Miethig, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives.

To start crafting your bespoke ultra-luxury spa experience, visit https://www.thenautilusmaldives.com/offers or contact the resort directly via hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or +960 660 00 00.