Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa unveils luxury 3-bedroom overwater reef residence

Remotely located in Huvadhoo Atoll, one of the largest and deepest natural atolls in the world, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a barefoot luxury resort immersed in the magnificent nature of the Maldives.

The resort embraces a SLOW life concept – a life that is sustainable, local, organic and whole where spending quality time with loved ones is enhanced by inspiring experiences, local culture and the beauty of the surroundings. Just 55 km from the Equator, Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa caters to luxury travellers looking for a tranquil hideaway.

The resort has unveiled the much anticipated residence that embodies a unique harmony with nature, allowing for a sense of reconnection, privacy and the utmost in luxury relaxation. Encompassing the importance of the untouched natural surrounds, and mindful of our passion for sustainability, our spectacular THE Overwater Reef Residence is brilliantly designed and captivatingly mesmerising.

Nestled into the serene edge of the house reef, THE Overwater Reef Residence is surrounded by unobstructed views of the Indian Ocean. Featuring 895 sqm of comfort and luxury, the residence houses three bedrooms with ensuite air-conditioned bathrooms to comfortably accommodate up to six guests and two children. Inspired by the serene colours of the lagoon and house reef, the overwater retreat boasts the comforts of home and is decorated in a contemporary style with soft furnishings of light brown and aquamarine that combine with state-of-the-art room control features for a blissful ambiance.

An incredible feature of THE Overwater Reef Residence is its massive 16-meter long freshwater infinity pool with an extended terrace with sunken loungers and a shaded outdoor dining and barbecue area. Separate decks off the infinity pool adjoin the master and king bedrooms for premier pool access.

The facilities within THE Overwater Reef Residence are exceptional. Guests can relax in the large whirlpool on the master bedroom terrace, or keep to a daily fitness routine in the private state-of-the-art gym. Indulge in an outdoor dining experience under the stars over intimate conversations and let the residence’s personal chef and butler cater to your every need. Relax with family and friends in the TV room with 85-inch TV and next-generation games console. Practice self-care with the in-villa spa treatments as skilled therapists use the best techniques and therapies for total rejuvenation. Direct access to the lagoon house reef allows for the best in overwater living and underwater explorations. The options while staying in THE Overwater Reef Residence are endless, and all ensure total reconnection to the surrounding nature and a sense of self-love.

THE Overwater Reef Residence is presented with exceptional personalised Maldivian hospitality, impeccable services and unique opportunities for experiential memories. THE Overwater Reef Residence is available for bookings through www.parkhyattmaldives.com or contact the reservation team at maldives.parkhadahaa@hyatt.com.