Bulgari Hotels to debut in Maldives in 2025

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts has announced that an agreement has been signed for a new luxury resort in the Maldives. The new Bulgari Resort, scheduled to open in 2025, is set to be the 13th gem in the Bulgari Hotels & Resorts collection.

The Bulgari Resort Ranfushi, meaning Little Gold Island in Maldivian language, will be located in the Raa Atoll of the Maldives archipelago, 45 minutes by sea plane from Maldives’ Malé airport. Surrounded by pristine waters and framed by lush, landscaped gardens, the Resort will spread over 20 hectares.

The Resort will comprise 54 keys including a Bulgari Villa on a separate exclusive island, 33 Beach Villas each with individual swimming pool, 20 Overwater Villas and a full range of luxury hotel facilities.

With design paramount to all other Bulgari Hotels and Resorts by Italian architectural firm ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, Bulgari Resort Ranfushi will introduce to the Maldives the uncompromising contemporary style that characterizes all the Bulgari Hotels.

The Resort will also incorporate the highest standards of environmental sustainability, including a new island made to host nesting bird population.

The Bulgari Resort Ranfushi will feature four distinctive gastronomic experiences: the renowned Italian Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, curated by the three Michelin starred Chef Niko Romito, the Chinese fine-dining Bao Li Xuan, twin of the two Michelin stars restaurant at Bulgari Hotel Shanghai, Hōseki, the Japanese concept already present at Bulgari Resort Dubai and the Italian beach food of La Spiaggia.

The resort will also offer a Bulgari Bar, the Bulgari Spa with an adjacent fitness center, yoga pavilion, and a private library.Additionally, the resort will also feature a highly curated Bulgari boutique and La Galleria, a concept store where guests can find a selection of top niche items from international designers.