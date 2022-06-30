LUX* South Ari Atoll welcomes world’s first solar-powered vessel

Award-winning luxury eco-friendly resort LUX* South Ari Atoll, known for its passion for sustainable travel and development, is proud to be the main partner and welcome the Blue Odyssey sailing project spotllighting Porrima – the world’s first vessel powered solely on renewables by solar, wind and hydrogen energy. It will venture for the first time to the Maldives.

Sailing under the Swiss flag, Porrima has just set sail from Dubai to the Maldives as part of its circumnavigation of the globe and will end its ambaassorship voyage at the opening of Osaka World Expo in 2025, where the innovative experience will be presented in the Blue Pavilion.

The 36-meter long vessel has 515 square meters of solar panels on board capable of propelling the boat. Its excess energy also converts sea water to hydrogen. Within the Blue Odyssey project, Porrima has already crossed every major ocean twice, with the main purpose of inspiring entrepreneurs and companies to take on planet-friendly initiatives and the best of technology to create an impact.

LUX* Hotels & Resorts under The Lux Collective hospitality group has always been in tandem with scientific breakthroughs, especially future-oriented sustainable projects. On the second week of July 2022, LUX* South Ari Atoll will host the legendary boat and its crew on its beautiful island of Dhidhoofinolhu. Besides inviting the resort’s guests and visitors to explore the vessel and attend the conference held on the island, the tour will include dialogues with the government officials in Malé. The resort’s objective of initiating such projects aims to help the Maldives become one of the pioneers of the hydrogen economy.

“We are delighted to be the key partner of Porrima’s Blue Voyage, where this partnership reinforces our Group’s strategic focus on sustainability development and sharing pioneering breakthrough concepts of zero emissions facilities that operate within natural boundaries. In addition to utilising solar energy at our resort, the support of this project is our way of caring for the ocean and the planet, especially in the Maldives where we are located,” says LUX* South Ari Atoll General Manager Patrice Aira.

“This is a revolution; this is a milestone for the world,” says Professor Gunter Pauli, Founder of The Blue Economy and owner of Porrima. “We want to share how Porrima generates more than enough power, and uses this surplus energy to clean the ocean from nanoplastic. We want to set new global standards rather than building museum pieces.”

While visiting Maldivian atolls, Porrima will showcase its power solutions: two skysails that offer electric power during the day and night. The combination of solar power and ‘intelligent’ kites, along with production of drinking water and hydrogen energy will be the main discussion topics during the visit.

Demonstrating how organisations can realise the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this project has also received 2022 WISe.ART NFT Awards for the first-ever sustainable NFT project using solar panels that powered Porrima.

The Porrima Foundation managing the vessel, complements high-tech development strategy with commitment to preserving and regenerating nature. One of these areas is its long-term research of sea life in general and turtles in particular. The network of scientists will record and transmit health data of the Maldivian turtle population for further development. The project team will also learn how local communities create special living conditions for the endangered turtles by visiting dedicated research centres.

