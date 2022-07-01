Day with youngest Emirati chef Aysha Al Obeidli at JW Marriott Maldives Resort

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is set to welcome Aysha Al Obeidli, who has been dubbed as UAE’s youngest Emirati chef, for a unique collaboration with the resort’s Maldivian chef, Aminath Abdul Rasheed, to present a culinary fare with an ensemble of Arabian – Maldivian flavours on July 1.

Both chefs will collaborate to craft an Arabian-Maldivian fusion menu that will be available for guests to savour at Aailaa, the resort’s vibrant international cuisine all-day dining venue, between July 2 and 12, in celebration of Eid Al Adha.

“We are extremely excited to team up with Chef Aysha to present a unique menu in conjunction to the Eid Al Adha celebration on the island, and to combine her expertise with our skilled Maldivian Chef for a local touch,” says Executive Chef Bir Yadav. “It is a great way to showcase both cultures through a culinary journey to our guests from the region and beyond.”

Younger guests will also have the opportunity to learn from Chef Aysha firsthand during a cooking class with the talented young chef. Children staying at the property on July 1 can register for the one-time class during which Chef Aysha will prepare one of her favourite recipes for participants to recreate.

Having ‘togetherness’ as one of its core values, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa creates a special atmosphere for children through the luxury resort’s thoughtfully curated FAMiLY by JW programme, offering 100 activities at its Little Griffins Kids Club. The collection of diverse dining venues also makes it the ideal destination for multi-generational travellers who wish to experience island life whilst having access to tantalising menu offerings.

To make summer travel as seamless as possible, the five-star resort has prepared “Savour the Endless”, an all-inclusive package, which offers benefits of a luxury island stay, without a worry in the world. For stays longer than three nights, guests will receive a 20% savings and daily breakfast, lunch and dinner across five restaurants and three full service bars.

For reservations, contact jwmaldivesreservations@marriott.com or click here for direct booking. Visit for more information: jwmarriottmaldives.com.