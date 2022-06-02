Dusit Thani Maldives celebrates Children’s Day with local students

In honour of Children’s Day (traditionally celebrated in The Maldives on 10 May), students from local schools — Kihaadhoo, Dhonfanu, and Dharavandhoo islands — enjoyed a special fun-filled and educational day at Dusit Thani Maldives on 28 May on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll.

To kick off the day, the children gathered with their parents and teachers at the resort’s dedicated kids’ club, Baan Sanook, which means “home of fun” in Thai. The programme began with friendly introductions, a welcome speech, and fun team activities, where participants wore vibrant T-shirts specially designed and gifted to them for the occasion.

On a back-of-house tour led by the engineering department, they learned about how the resort operates, met members of staff, and explored the Team Village, the laundry facilities, and the various types of guest villas on the island.

Delicious resort refreshments kept the children energised throughout the day, including a lunch of burgers and fries at The Market restaurant. A sweet treat of ice cream was served at Thai restaurant Benjarong, where they gathered for a final photo at the end of the day.

“We had such a wonderful time with the students,” says General Manager Thomas Weber.

“We invite and connect with our young local communities as part of our CSR activities. For the children, it is a great opportunity to experience a resort, where perhaps relatives or their mother or father is working. For us, we are delighted to spend a day with the young generation of Maldivians and have a good time together. Perhaps we can inspire them to embrace a future career in hospitality. We trust they enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Located just 35 minutes by seaplane from capital city Malé, and 10 minutes by speedboat from Dharavandhoo Domestic Airport in Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives comprises 94 villas and residences, along with three restaurants, two bars, and Dusit’s signature Devarana Spa. The resort is surrounded by a turquoise lagoon and a rich house reef ideal for snorkelling. A well-equipped Kids Club adds to the resort’s family-friendly appeal.

For more information, please contact resmaldives@dusit.com