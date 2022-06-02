Embracing 12 months in the Circle of Island Life: The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands celebrates first anniversary

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has hosted a blissful celebration of island life as the resort marks its first anniversary in the paradise of Fari Islands. In a year introducing the Indian Ocean to a unique resort destination, the celebrations began with recently appointed General Manager, Renato De Oliveira at the helm, and in the hands of the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Fari Islands.

Twelve Poses of Yoga Circle

A pose for each month in the circle of life of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, 12 guests experienced an hour of energising yoga to prepare them mind, body and soul, for the celebrations ahead. This deep practice took place in the resort’s Mystique Garden at the foot of its 98-foot-tall banyan tree, planted in memory of the late great architect of the resort, Kerry Hill.

Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment Programme

For both adults and children over fourteen, marine biologists trained by world-renowned oceanographic explorer, and environmentalist Jean-Michel Cousteau, took up to 30 guests on a journey through the resort’s Ambassadors of the Environment Programme, exclusive to The Ritz-Carlton, and unique to the Indian Ocean. Guests observed marine life on the outer reef of the Atoll, using a flying drone operated by the team and forming part of a unique research programme to conserve the region’s waters. The session shared insights in to recent turtle rescue operations and the resort’s new Coral Regeneration Experience, inviting guests to create frames for new coral reef nurseries with organic clay.

12 Minute Spa Experience

A minute of bliss for every month of the resort’s first year, each guest was invited to the design masterpiece spa over the sparkling ocean lagoon, for a complimentary treatment to celebrate. Expert therapists guided guests in to a state of bliss with an express treatment incorporating the natural indulgence of organic Bamford products.

Embrace Island Quest

In a fun and engaging experience for all ages, guests explored every inch of the resort’s island paradise in a discovery tour testing observational and problem-solving skills. This made sure the little grey cells stay sharp while exploring the haven of Fari Islands, from gardens, lagoons to sandbanks.

MasterChef Cooking Class

For up to 10 guests the resort’s LA LOCANDA sets the scene for an unforgettable culinary journey through the senses. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ Chefs de Cuisine hosted an exclusive celebratory cooking class inspired by the global influences served across the resort’s seven restaurants. Guests learned how to prepare: Lebanese flavours by Chef Mohamed from Arabesque, Alaskan Crab Leg Tempura with Japanese Sweet and Sour by Chef Andrei from IWAU, Black Truffle Wagyu Beef with Asparagus and Cantonese flavours by Chef Franco form the Summer Pavilion, and a variety of desserts by local award-winning, Chef Aminath, including, Kiru Boakiba (Maldivian coconut pudding) and Dhonkeyo Kaju (Banana Fritters).

Anniversary Celebration Under the Ocean

Plugging in to nature is essential at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and below the crystal waters is a good place to start. The celebrations took guests on a special journey led by Dive Butler to explore the reefs and marine life surrounding the resort. With options to snorkel or scuba dive this was a unique opportunity to celebrate and capture unforgettable #RCMemories.

Coral Regeneration Experience with Coral Ceramics Snorkel

The resort’s marine biologists invited up to 10 guests to experience one of the Fari Islands’ many environmental projects. Escorted by boat to the new coral nurseries surrounding the islands, guests observed the planting of ceramic coral frames made by guests, working to preserve one of the most enchanting and diverse coral reef systems in the world.

Art Collection Tour

Led by the Ladies and Gentlemen of the resort, an insightful art tour invited up to 10 guests to explore the islands’ curated art collection. From the pieces found in every villa to the colourful mural located inside Ritz Kids.

Ritz Kids Night Out

Junior guests aged four-12 enjoyed a celebratory evening in the Ritz Kids Club, a futuristic indoor-outdoor space with playgrounds, napping pods, an area for video games and movies, and a pool with slides and jets. With its daily programme based on the four pillars of land, water, environmental responsibility and culture and a regular schedule of activities including sports, arts, crafts and cooking classes, the big night out included hours of games, activities and a movie to keep little minds buzzing.

Anniversary Cocktail and Dinner

With sand between toes and relaxing vibes, the pinnacle of the celebrations invite guests to gather for a toast at the elegant yet laid-back Beach Shack. The celebrations commence with a complimentary cocktail, including a Sangu sundowner, before the skies drop a blanket of stars in time to indulge in a lavish buffet, serving flavours from across the globe.

The property is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, which is a 45- minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. The resort features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life. Shaped by the Maldivian sun and shored by the Indian Ocean, guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands range in size from one to three bedrooms. The legendary service is refined by an Aris Meeha, island butler that define The Ritz-Carlton brand. The property offers a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassador of the Environment programme and a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa featuring Bamford amenities. Spaces have been designed by the renowned Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton. Guests have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options.

For more information on The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and reservations enquiries, please visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives