COLOURS OF OBLU’S newest resort OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi opens

OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, the second COLOURS OF OBLU resort to open this year, began welcoming visitors on Thursday with a promise to dazzle guests with fun duplex-style family rooms, vibrantly social La Promenade featuring a café & wine boutique, and a scenic ‘Channel’ that meanders across the island.

Free-spirited relaxation is the vibe here, with an invigorating environment where guests can connect with nature, the local people, and fellow travellers. And thereby find the freedom to reconnect with their true inner self.

Translating from the Maldivian dialect of Dhivehi, ‘Aila’ means family and ‘Fushi’ means island, in essence, the Family Island. A 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport brings guests to this beautiful tropical island.

The four-star resort’s 268 villas and rooms are designed to experience nature at its best. A striking fleet of water villas shaped like dhonis (traditional Maldivian boats) are lined up along the jetty – a truly delightful spot for snapping some selfies. Views of bright blue ocean and sugar white beaches are just some of the visual delights that lets guests immerse in a magical Indian Ocean setting.

From the moment of arrival, a carefree and relaxed holiday unfolds with the generous Fushi Plan. Dining, activities, a multi-level kids club with a pool and food corner, overwater gym, and live entertainment are all blended within the stay for a hassle-free holiday.

Sumptuous all-day dining options are available at the Element X Restaurant which serves modern Western, Central Asian, and Far Eastern cuisines. X360 Bar features a 1000sqm infinity pool – one of the largest in the Maldives. Guests can enjoy unlimited orders of refreshing spirits, wines, and beer from the grab and go bar counter. Evenings come alive with enthralling music and party vibes at the bar’s dance floor. The Copper Pot Food Truck parked on the beach is perfect for an open-air dinner of choicest fresh seafood and meat grills that can be relished on the soft sandy beach beneath the starry sky.

Walk up to La Promenade located beside a channel that meanders across Ailafushi island. This picturesque walkway has cosy seating corners along with a wine boutique, souvenir shop, and café. There is so much to do here — lounge at the scenic overwater deck, sip a cup of coffee, and socialise with like-minded travellers. Experiential highlights also include The Dome, a futuristic 15-meter theatre and entertainment centre.

Jorge Amaro, the General Manager of OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, says “I’m delighted to welcome guests with our unique offerings, smart services and lively attractions. OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi is a youthful, joyous, and energetic resort with a laidback island-style living vibe. Ailafushi island follows the successful opening of OBLU SELECT Lobigili in March this year. The two interconnected resorts offer innovative concepts, with something exciting in store for all travellers.”

The COLOURS OF OBLU portfolio, part of the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, includes – OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU NATURE Helengeli and OBLU SELECT Lobigili (opened on 24 March 2022).