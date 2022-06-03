Jolly Jubilee Summer Tea Party at Vakkaru Maldives

From one great island to another, this week Vakkaru Maldives celebrated Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee by offering guests a special Jubilee Summer Tea Party and a Traditional British Dinner, which both took place on June 2.

Guests staying at the award-winning luxury resort were invited to join in the festivities to mark the British monarch reaching this incredible milestone with a tea party and dinner in paradise like no other, and a menu fit for royalty.

Prepared by Vakkaru’s Executive Pastry Chef, Wishwa Lokusuriya and served in Isoletta Beach for all in-housed guests, the Jubilee Summer Tea Party menu includes a generous selection of sweet and savoury treats such as Vanilla raisin scones, Classic mille-feuille, Strawberry profiteroles, Baked coconut lime tart, Battenberg cake, Savoury choux buns with beef pastrami and Foie gras mousse with brioche. To give a Maldivian twist to the classic high tea tradition, guests could also taste some local finger food including Masroshi, Gulha, Boakibaa, Bajiya and Kavaab. These special delicacies were served with a selection of tea and British cocktails such as Martini, Gin and tonic, and Pimms.

Alternatively, guests had the opportunity to get into the British spirit with Platinum Jubilee British dinner served at Isoletta with a menu designed for homesick Brits or those wanting a new cultural experience. This three-course menu featured British classic dishes including prawns cocktail salad, leek and potato soup, choice of roast Scottish beef served with Yorkshire pudding or traditional fish and chips for the main course, and concluded on a sweet note with sticky toffee pudding.

The Jubilee Summer Tea Party was offered to Vakkaru guests on a complimentary basis and was hosted by the resort’s management team, while those staying on half board or full board basis were able to enjoy the Platinum Jubilee British dinner as part of their stay.

Stay at Vakkaru Maldives with our best direct booking rates start from US$949++ per night in an Overwater Villa, inclusive of daily breakfast and complimentary dinner, plus complimentary stay and meals for up to two children under 12 years old when staying more than six nights. Enjoy direct booking benefits including complimentary non-motorised water sports and resort credit up to US$200 per villa per stay.