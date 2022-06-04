Featured News Travel

Georginio Wijnaldum chooses Raffles Maldives Meradhoo for his holidays

The famous footballer of Paris Saint Germain, Georginio Wijnaldum, also known as Gini has chosen Raffles Maldives Meradhoo for his vacation after a busy season in Paris. Accompanied by his brother Gilly Wijnaldum, Gini chose to unwind at the bespoke oasis in the south of Maldives.

From Jet Ski rides, dolphin cruises, to kayaking in the beautiful lagoon, Gini spent his days soaking up the Maldivian sun and enjoying the beautiful weather. He has also shared pictures to his 6 million followers on Instagram from his holiday at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo.

“Experiencing Raffles Maldives @rafflesmaldives is really amazing. Such a beautiful place and incredible people,” he has published on his Instagram account.

The lush private oasis of Raffles Maldives, allows guests to unwind and enjoy a timeless luxury journey.

