Revel in magic of ‘Ocean of White’ this festive season at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

This festive season, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo unveils exciting festive offerings that will tantalise the taste buds of avid gourmands, and keep the family gathered around some fun activities. Bathed in sunlight, the resort’s elegant and perfect setting is prepared for guests to sit back and soak up the festive and summery atmosphere that pervades the resort during the warmer months of the year.

The wide range of activities proposed for the festive season will mainly revolve around a special Aquatic theme. Not only maintaining the promise to stay sustainable and environment friendly, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo enhanced one of its most important USPs which is the marine life around the Resort. Boasting with a wide range of activities for kids and grownups, guests will not have a minute to get bored on the island. Eighteen days of fun and merry moments.

From exceptional dining experiences, and culinary outstanding moments to fun-filled afternoons to reunite the loved ones. To celebrate the most joyous season, Christmas day on the island will start with a brunch at Thari restaurant followed by the arrival of Santa bearing the gifts and surprises to the little ones. To keep everyone in the merry spirit, a workshop of fun with our bubbleologist and an afternoon by the beach flying kites and creating unforgettable memories are planned.

On the New Year’s Eve, the ‘’Ocean of White’’ celebrations start with bidding farewell to the year 2022 at Long Bar. Indulging in Champagne and Canapés, whilst resident saxophonist and DJ create the mood for an unforgettable sunset. To end the year in the best possible way, a dazzling culinary journey awaits at Thari, where talented chefs have created a special five-course menu for guests to enjoy along with a live show from the London-based Aston Band. With their vast repertoire of the very best music of all time, they will create an unforgettable atmosphere to brighten up the evening. Await the sublime fireworks show that will make sure to light up the sky and start the year leaving everyone in awe.

The holidays are a special time of year and the festive program at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo will fully immerse guests in the festive season.