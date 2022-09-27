JW Marriott Maldives Resort appoints Laltlanpari Varte as Spa Manager

Meet Laltlanpari Varte (Pari) the recently appointed Spa Manager at JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa. Pari, a Spa & Wellness expert has extensive experience of over 13 years in luxury spa operations.

Specialising in Ayurveda therapies, beauty treatments and cosmetology she has worked with several reputable hospitality groups across India including Radisson Blu Hotels & Spa, Trident Hotels, Taj Hotels, Hyatt Hotels and Conrad Hotels & Resorts.

Pari holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Mizoram University post which she went on to pursue CIDESCO Diploma in Beauty & Spa Management, Ayurveda Spa Therapy, and a Diploma in Beauty Culture & Hair Dressing. She is also a certified cosmetologist from the Polytechnic Institution of Aizawl, Mizoram, India.

With a strong belief that Spa & Wellness is a holistic integration of physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, nourishing the body, engaging the mind, and nurturing the spirit, Pari aims to create and maintain an earth friendly spa environment/experience at the property where guests feel better from the moment they walk in. She also wishes to create memorable experiences by providing authentic, locally inspired therapies which are enhanced with natural & innovative products.

Self-discipline is her secret to balance body and mind. She believes that therapists in the industry must have a passion for all-round wellbeing, keeping oneself abreast with the latest trends while having the basic knowledge and necessary skills.

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free family vacation with enriching experiences for the body, mind and spirit through a journey of genuine family friendly experiences, crafted culinary offerings and warm and intuitive service. The resort features 60 stylish villas, located both on the beach and overwater, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks with stunning views across the Indian Ocean and a wide array of amenities with personalised Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room which houses 1,200 wine collections and private beach dinners. Spa by JW, features six couple’s treatment rooms and one deluxe treatment suite with a wide selection of treatments highlighting four distinct benefits – Renewal, Calmness, Invigoration and Indulgence. The resort also features The Little Griffins Kids Club which offers 100 activities for young adventurers.