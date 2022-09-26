Celebrate festive season with island revelries in Maldives

As the year draws to a close, Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives have curated special packages and themes inspiring guests from around the world to come together and celebrate the spirit of the holiday season with fervour in the archipelago.

Private island resorts transform into picturesque playgrounds to reconnect with family and friends, allowing one to share heartfelt experiences together once again. Guests will be spoilt for choice with an array of experiences to celebrate the magic of Christmas and to ring in 2023, from gastronomical adventures and festive decor to a fabulous countdown party.

Whether it is a romantic couple getaway or a multi-generational resort vacation, a holiday wellness weekend with friends or a special treat from Santa for the kids, Maldives as a destination lends itself perfectly to suit all types of travellers. Guests can choose between the curated holiday packages at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort as they step into a wonderful world of festive delight on this secluded haven, surrounded by the endless blue of the Indian Ocean. A variety of inspiring dining events, entertainment and an out-of-the-ordinary New Year’s Eve celebration, set against a gentle sea breeze and swaying palm trees, will ensure an unforgettable revelry.

Explore what’s on offer and prepare to make these five-star resorts a home for the holidays, where one can relish culinary delights on the shores of pristine beaches overlooking the azure Indian Ocean and partake in festive celebrations and activities with loved ones.

A MAGICAL ADVENTURE AT JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free family vacation. The resort features 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and a wide array of amenities with personalised Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues and three full service bars, while Spa by JW offers a journey to revitalise mind, body, and spirit.

Imaginative, unique and paired with infinite ocean views, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to celebrate the most special time of the year with a spectacular voyage inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean Saga and share memorable moments with loved ones as they ring in the year 2023. The resort promises an unforgettable adventure with all the sophisticated fun and good cheer one could dream of, captivating wellness activities, live entertainment, and generous gastronomy, from December 20, 2022, to January 10, 2023. Children can look forward to an action-packed calendar of activities from a Santa Hunt to popsicle stick craft, movie nights with popcorn and hot chocolate and more at the FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club.

Fly & Dine includes:

Daily buffet breakfast at Aailaa restaurant for two persons

Daily lunch or dinner at selected restaurants for two persons

Complimentary shared seaplane transfers from and to Male Airport

A minimum of three-night stay is required

jwmarriottmaldives.com

A CAPTIVATING HOLIDAY AT W MALDIVES

Located in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is a lifestyle luxury resort, igniting curiosity and expanding worlds. The five-star resort features six restaurants and bars, a pampering AWAY® Spa and the world beneath the waves at DOWN UNDER with reef sharks in one of Maldives’ best house reefs.

W Maldives is all set to glow this festive season featuring a neon aquatic theme for a colourful, upbeat and stylish celebration. Guests will be regaled through a series of exciting activities designed to ensure their guests go longer, stay later and vibe with their tribe in true W style as they ring in the New Year. Themed dinners across dining venues, special festive offerings at AWAY® Spa, daily schedule of complimentary FUEL Your Workout and wellness classes, Just For Kids activities and more will make the holiday escape truly engaging from 21 Dec 2022 to 14 Jan 2023.

READY SET GLOW! includes:

Festive Dining – choose from a Christmas Eve Dinner on December 24, 2022 and/or New Year’s Eve Dinner on December 31, 2022

Always-On Festive Programming – W Festive Lighting, Santa’s arrival to W Maldives, Mix & Mingle Cocktail Sessions, B&F Curated Evenings, FUEL activities, and many more

Welcome amenity

Daily breakfast at KITCHEN

Whatever/Whenever® Service

Non-motorised watersports experiences

wmaldives.com

FESTIVE GATEWAY TO PARADISE AT SHERATON MALDIVES FULL MOON RESORT & SPA

Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible via a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for those who prefer brief travel. Focusing on togetherness, the five-star resort features seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and ample of on-island activities including Sheraton’s signature Side-by-Side Family Program, the resort is the picturesque destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike.

Guests can escape to paradise this festive season and enjoy the most wonderful time of the year with loved ones. Special treats range from sumptuous culinary experiences to thoughtful amenities. A schedule of events, themed nights from Latin American to Mediterranean and Maldivian, special activities and games for kids and festive dinners ensure the celebrations continue from Christmas till the start of the New Year.

Timeless Festive offer includes:

Christmas Eve Dinner on December 24, 2022

Santa Sandbank trip on December 25, 2022

Scheduled and shared return transfers by speed boat

A bottle of sparkling wine per stay

Daily buffet breakfast at Feast Restaurant

Daily dinner at designated outlets

Special welcome amenity of selected fruits and chocolates

A minimum of four-night stay is required

sheratonmaldives.com

FESTIVE CELEBRATION AWAITS AT THE WESTIN MALDIVES MIRIANDHOO RESORT

Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, the first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site in Maldives, guests of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views. The idyllic setting for romance, family hideouts, gastronomy and well-being, the contemporary resort invites guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of the holiday season with completely private, standalone spacious villas offering discreet and personalised service, allowing one to reconnect with themselves and the people that they loved as 2022 draws to a close.

Inspired by the book “Around the world in 80 days”, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests into a culinary journey through 80 dreamy destinations and less known authentic regions while staying there this festive season. At Island Kitchen, experience and enjoy well-known cuisines from Italy to India, in conjunction with less explored Nordic and Basque delicacies. Dance with the vibrant beats from our Boduberu – traditional Maldivian music, while enjoying the best seafood Maldives has on offer. Feel part of the hustle and bustle of South East Asia at Hawker, where the exceptional cuisines from Vietnam, Bali, Korea, and the Philippines will leave you craving for more; all while sipping on the finest Rosé or well-known Asian Beers. Their signature restaurant, The Pearl, offers delectable Japanese cuisine in a fine dining setting during lunch and dinner which are paired with Sake to please every palate.

Fly & Dine includes:

Festive welcome amenity in the room upon arrival

Daily breakfast at Island Kitchen

Daily three-course dinner at Island Kitchen or Hawker

Gala dinner for Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve included in the package

Curated activities and adventures are offered for kids and adults (complimentary and paid)

Use of snorkelling equipment and ocean kayaks (up to two hours)

Daily workout and wellness sessions

A minimum of three-night stay is required

westin-maldives.com

To know more about the Festive offers at the resorts click here and for further details on Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here.