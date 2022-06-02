Trans Maldivian Airways celebrates outstanding performers at employee recognition programme

Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) has recognised the outstanding performance demonstrated by employees at their company-wide Employee Recognition Programme, which was resumed this year after a period of silence during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The ceremony held last Thursday, 26th May 2022 at TMA’s Seaplane Base was graced by Mr. A.U.M. Fawzy, the company’s CEO along with members of its Senior Management. During the ceremony, TMA conferred recognition awards to honor the exceptional performance and contributions of 99 employees from 13 departments, who had gone the extra mile to serve the company and its clients under dire conditions during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Trans Maldivian Airways is a company that places great importance and value to acknowledging and celebrating its employees when they deliver above & beyond in serving its clients, fellow colleagues and the company. The company highlights that employee engagement and a culture of recognition for people is crucial in a dynamic business environment like TMA’s, and pledges to continue the cheerful culture of recognition for years to come. TMA currently operates daily flights to over 80 of the finest resorts in the Maldives. Understanding each of the resort’s different needs and service standards, and delivering service excellence to the optimum satisfaction of its clientele is the core of TMA’s operations and is treated with utmost importance.

As the World’s Largest Seaplane Operator operating a fleet of nearly 60 aircraft, TMA is proud to be considered one of the most sought-after places to work in the Maldives. The company attaches a special focus to ensuring all its staff are well-trained and up-to-date on the industry standards, be it Pilots, Aircraft Engineers, Customer Service Staff, Cabin Crew or more. TMA continues to excel and push boundaries in creating skilled employment in the aviation and service industry as a responsible partner to the holistic growth in the Maldives.