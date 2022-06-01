Enjoy upgraded connectivity straight to your hideaway at Hideaway Beach Resort, The Signature Collection

The luxury island resort located in the north of the Maldives in the pristine Haa Alifu Atoll, recently presented an exciting upgrade on one of the most loved services which is part of the quintessential Maldives experience – Seaplane Transfers. From June 1 onwards, they will be chartering two Trans Maldivian Airways (TMA) seaplane flights a day instead of the current one seaplane transfer. The flight duration for the seaplane transfers is around 75 minutes from the airport, straight to the resort.

“The newly launched additional two seaplane transfers per day will help guest arrivals and departures with the added comfort of enjoying more freedom, fewer hassles, and better connectivity to and from their respective hideaways at Hideaway and The Signature Collection,” says Desislav Gospodinov, Group Director of Sales & Marketing.

“It is our goal and vision to make connectivity to our beautiful slice of paradise as seamless as possible so that guests can enjoy the great experiences that we have like no other in the Maldives without worrying too much about getting to the property. With our transfer partners we will continue working tirelessly to improve the transfer experience to our large island resort as much as possible.”

Currently, the alternative route from Male’ International Airport to the resort is via domestic flight to Hanimadhoo Airport and speedboat transfer afterwards.

The flight schedules are operated by TMA and can be subject to change due to operational requirements or weather conditions without any prior notice. It will not be the responsibility of the resort if the flight operator delays or cancels flights due to one of the above reasons. As per Flight Safety and Security Regulations, the seaplane flights will only operate in daylight. Evening transfers will not be available; therefore, it is necessary to make prior arrangements for overnight stays accordingly.

Also, note the following points:

Operated in 2 sharing charter seaplanes per day MLE – Resort – MLE

Prior confirmation required from resort to book seaplane and on subject to availability basis

Luggage Allowance – 20Kg Check-in and 5Kg Hand-carry per person, extra baggage will be charged USD 3 per Kg

CIP VIP Services will be provided upon request. Additional Charges will apply per way per person irrespective of age

No guarantee of last-minute requests for arrival or departure for seaplane transfers

Reception at Velana International Airport: Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa Counter is (Counter No: E26 / Duty Mobile: +960 788 6781)

Prices are subject to change depending on 3rd party prices

Other T&C As per resort and seaplane operational policy

More Information: The resort will assist in booking and coordinating the transfers from and to Velana International Airport. Guests’ flight details must be submitted by the company minimum seven days prior to arrival to reservations@hideawaybeachmaldives.com.