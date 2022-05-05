MMPRC promotes Maldives in US at AdventureELEVATE 2022

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) is taking part in AdventureELEVATE 2022 to promote the Maldives, the World’s Leading Destination, in the US market. During the event held from 3rd to 5th May in Oregon, United States, MMPRC will help maintain, strengthen, and increase destination awareness and presence in the US market.

The 3-day event is hosted by Adventure Travel Trade Association’s (ATTA). During this intensive educational and networking conference, MMPRC will have the opportunity to participate in collaborative learning, ideate on innovative solutions, and take part in conversations on how to change the world for better through travel. The theme for 2022 is ‘shine’ – highlighting that through thought-leading educational sessions and creative networking opportunities, the event will be illuminating.

Therefore, MMPRC will market the Maldives as a safe haven for travellers and highlight the safety provided by the unique geography of the scattered islands. The Maldives’ tourism products (resorts, guesthouses, liveaboards, hotels) and the uniquely-Maldivian experiences will also be promoted to the travel trade community at AdventureElevate 2022. We will highlight experiences that make Maldives exciting for adventure enthusiasts such as watersports. One of MMPRC’s aims is to show the world that the Maldives tourism industry goes beyond just luxury – and that we are on a path to making our industry sustainable, and community-inclusive. With that, MMPRC will promote the diverse segments of Maldives tourism such as the local tourism industry and the thrilling side of life.

Through participation in the event, we hope to establish the Maldives as the top of the mind destination for tourists across the US market. These events will assist the destination in the path to achieving pre-pandemic arrival numbers and increase overall arrival numbers from the region. Participation in AdventureElevate2022 is aligned with MMPRC’s marketing strategy for the US market, which includes participation in major fairs and strengthening the relationship between the US and Maldives’ travel trade.

The US was a significant source market to the Maldives last year with an arrival figure of 55,760 travellers As of 20th April 2022, Maldives have welcomed 521,019 travellers in total, out of which 24,171 travellers are from the U.S placing the market as the 6th largest market to Maldives this year. Crossing over half a million travellers already in 2022 is indicative of the success and achievements of the Maldives tourism industry.

There were several activities conducted for the market last year. These include joint-marketing campaigns, webinars, participation in major fairs and exhibitions, and hosting familiarisation trips. Similar activities are planned for this year such as taking part in USTOA Annual Conference, conducting roadshows, webinar training, and media familiarisation trips.

The Maldives has also eased travel restrictions imposed on tourists which enforced presenting of negative PCR tests by all travellers. In this regard, from 4th March 2022, tourists visiting Maldives are no longer required to present a Covid-19 PCR negative result upon arrival if the prescribed doses of vaccine are completed 14 days prior to date of arrival. As of 13th March 2022, the Maldives has also lifted the national public health emergency, imposed in response to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ease of travel restrictions and measures would make it easier for tourists to visit the Maldives.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year.