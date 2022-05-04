St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort named Five-Star Hotel in Forbes Travel Guide’s 2022 Star Awards

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, announced its annual Star Awards, presenting The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort with its Five-Star award for the third year in a row.

The St. Regis Maldives resides on the private island of Vommuli in one of the destination’s most exclusive atolls. Revered as the Maldives’ finest address, the inimitable property was designed by WOW Architects and presents a rarefied expression of luxury – from its distinctive accommodations and facilities to bespoke programming – complemented by intuitive personalised service, the signature to St. Regis.

“We are humbled to receive the illustrious Forbes-Five Star award for a third consecutive year,” said Vincent Pauchon, general manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort.

“This highly respected rating not only celebrates our elegant amenities but reaffirms our unwavering promise to exceed the highest standards of luxury service that our valued guests expect and deserve while visiting the finest address in the Maldives.”

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on genuine Five-Star service, and The St. Regis Maldives is proud to be named on its esteemed annual Star Rating list. This recognition is a direct acknowledgment to its world-class team of devoted associates, who continue to go above and beyond to ensure their guests enjoy unforgettable moments only one can experience at the five-star property.