Hideaway Beach Resort appoints Amir Badr as Resident Manager

Lily Hotels has announced the appointment of Amir Badr as the Resident Manager of Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa and its new elevated luxury collection, The Signature Collection by Hideaway in the Maldives.

Born to Russian-Palestinian parents and raised in Oman, Amir comes with a diverse background within the hospitality industry with a career in the industry in locations such as Malaysia, Australia, Oman, and Thailand. He joins the operations team at the resort with over 12 years of experience in hotel management.

Amir is a leader with a genuine passion for the hospitality industry and ready to challenge himself and his team by constantly delivering immaculate luxury service to guests and leading the team to success in this endeavour. His career so far is a testament of his drive to build a team that is consistently motivated to go above and beyond to exceed guest expectations in the luxury servicescape. With a solid educational base formed in renowned hospitality schools such as Les Roches and experience earned by the challenge of being a founder/managing director of a hospitality management firm based in Thailand, and by working with renowned brands such as Six Senses in the past, he brings a well-rounded leadership ability to the local owner-operator in a very challenging and epoch time of the organisation and the industry as whole.

Amir mentioned, “Our aim is to create a motivated, hard-working, loyal family who will be proud to represent Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa as well as The Signature Collection. Creating a positive working environment influences the experience guests to receive. Supporting our team, listening to their side of the story, motivating them when times are busy, working on their weaknesses, and appreciating their point of view on our decisions will create such an environment. As a result, we are creating a solid foundation upon which we can build and also ensure that we can offer our guests memorable experiences that will enhance our reputation in the future. Plus, we look forward to providing our guests with extraordinary offers and added value ranging from different experiences on this beautiful natural island”.

Together with General Manager Christophe Adam, this well powered team aims to achieve some exciting milestones in the coming months, especially in running a tight ship in unfamiliar waters to get the bespoke luxury experience over at The Signature Collection with expansive multi-bedroom villas and fine-dining restaurant, bar, and lounge at the Oasis. They are looking to raise the bar in hospitality excellence especially in a heavily competitive industry in the Maldives.

The General Manager Christophe Adam has this to say about his peer’s appointment, “We are delighted to welcome Amir to our team, and we are confident that Amir’s strong attention for detail, passion for luxury service, and appreciation for an authentic sense of place will be a great asset to lead our amazing team members in delivering memorable experiences to our valued guests”.

Amir noted that there are some new and exciting features coming soon to the resort that he is working on with the GM and the team to get them released this year to their guests. These include some new sports and recreation facilities and possibly a new marine experience as well. He also stated that they will be releasing a brand-new menu for the Oasis to showcase the culinary experiences that await the Signature Guests coming to enjoy the brand-new collection’s experience at the resort. In addition to that, he hopes to get a key unique feature of the resort – the Marina – up and running as soon as possible.

With exciting new features and the new collection at the resort, its no doubt that Amir will set a high-performance standards for himself and his team so that to ensure that they maintain a high level of service to delight their discerning guests and to truly offer luxury as expected and beyond in the Maldives.