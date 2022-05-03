Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi earns first Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award

Forbes Travel Guide the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, has announced that Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi earned its first Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star award and is showcased with other honourees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Situated in one of the most beautiful, sought-after locations in the world, the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi offers guests unparalleled, bespoke service and unforgettable experiences. Sleek and spectacular, with unprecedented privacy, Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi inspires extraordinary journeys for the soul. From extensive outdoor adventure options, including snorkelling and diving in the fascinating underwater world, to the mesmerising Waldorf Astoria Spa or new Aqua Wellness Centre, guests are spoilt for choice.

Taking privacy to a new level, last year the resort launched Ithaafushi – The Private Island, a hyper-exclusive 350,000 square-foot private island, the largest of its kind in the Maldives and can accommodate up to 24 guests.

“We are honoured to be recognised with the highest Five-Star ranking alongside a portfolio of esteemed resorts,” said Etienne Dalançon, General Manager at Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi.

“This prestigious accolade is a true testament to our incredible team members and how they have gone above and beyond to provide True Waldorf Service through unforgettable experiences and inspiring hospitality to our guests.”

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in genuine Five-Star service, and Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list.