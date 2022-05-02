MMPRC invites celebrated Indian Influencers to Maldives for fam trip

A group of prominent Indian influencers and celebrities arrived in the Maldives on Maldives Marketing and Public Relation Corporation’s (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) invitation. This familiarisation trip is held from 7th – 11th April 2022, under the effort to maintain the Maldives’ position as the top of the mind destination in the Indian market.

The team consists of Ashi Kanna, Shruti Sinha, Mehak Ghai and Aashna Malani. They stayed at Sun Island Resort & Spa and LE Meridien Resort & Spa during their trip in the Maldives. The leading team experienced several adventurous and leisure experiences in the Maldives such as snorkelling, spa and wellness facilities, watersports, and other unique Maldivian experiences.

In addition, the team embarked on a gastronomic journey and discovered haute gourmet cuisines unique to each property. The influencers, while exploring the Maldives, promoted the highlights of their escapades and journey on their digital and social media platforms. The posts are estimated to have a reach of 5.7 million. Prior to the familiarisation trip a media announcement event was held at the Westin Garden City, Mumbai on the 6th of April to announce the familiarisation trip.

India was the top source market to the Maldives last year, with 27 marketing activities conducted for the market last year. This includes joint-marketing campaigns, webinars, participation in major fairs and exhibitions, roadshows, and hosting familiarisation trips. Similar activities are planned for this year. As of 30th March 2022, Maldives have welcomed 427,577 travellers in total, out of which 46,154 travellers are from India.

The world is currently on the trajectory to adapt to a broader new normal and ease covid measures across all sectors to recover from negative impact caused to economies due to covid restrictions. We are witnessing more countries easing travel measures and opening with a new normal.

With regards to the recent development across the world, Maldives has also eased travel restrictions imposed on tourists which enforced presenting of negative PCR tests by all travellers. In this regard, from 4th March 2022, tourists visiting Maldives are no longer required to present a Covid-19 PCR negative result upon arrival if the prescribed doses of vaccine are completed 14 days prior to date of arrival. As of 13th March 2022, the Maldives has also lifted the national public health emergency, imposed in response to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ease of travel restrictions and measures would make it easier for tourists to visit the Maldives.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year.