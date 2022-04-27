Christian Adrian Garcia appointed Executive Chef at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives

A culinary specialist and seasoned professional hailing from Argentina, Chef Christian Adrian Garcia brings in a wealth of knowledge and expertise to fill his role as the Executive Chef at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives.

Chef Christian grew up as a third culture individual, with a significant amount of his time spent between Argentina, Spain, and Italy. He graduated from the “Unión de Chefs Argentinos” and has hence worked in the Spanish cities of Valencia, Barcelona, and Ibiza.

More recently, Chef Christian ventured around the Middle East and Africa, where he worked in places like Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Zanzibar. His outstanding performance has garnered him a nomination as The Best Chef in Saudi Arabia by the much-acclaimed “Chaîne des Rotisseurs.”

Chef Christian perfected the various techniques used in Mediterranean and Asian cuisines during his tenure at Altea, Alicante. He brought them together to enhance his use of Brazilian ingredients to create exquisite cuisine served in contemporary style, made using international techniques.

Morgan Martinello, the General Manager at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, who also hails from an extensive background of expertise in food and beverage, said, “We are pleased to have Chef Christian on board and welcome him wholeheartedly to the Kuda Villingili family. We trust that the culinary expertise he brings with him will take Kuda Villingili’s gastronomic experience to a whole new level.”

Chef Christian expressed, “I am excited to be in the Maldives and be part of this team, especially this property. Kuda Villingili already offers an expansive culinary journey, with cuisines extending from East to Asia, the Mediterranean to Italian, Arabic, and all the way to Japanese-Peruvian dishes, which is a speciality of my homeland. Along with Mr. Morgan, an Italian national with vast knowledge in food and beverage, I am certain we can achieve magical new heights by combining our knowledge in this field. I cannot wait to have our guests experience the amazing gastronomic journey at Kuda Villingili.”

The resort is a 30-minute speedboat journey away from the airport and offers 7 unique dining experiences, a 150 m expansive pool, and 96 spacious open-plan villas with a 180-degree view of the turquoise to the azure lagoon. Guests can expect to have their time and space be redefined while enjoying a game of tennis, going surfing right from the shores, or soaking in the charms at Kuda Villingili.