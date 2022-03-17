MMPRC kicks off Cabvertising campaign with Malaysia’s MyBump Media

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has initiated a ‘Cabvertising Campaign’ with Malaysia’s MyBump Media. This campaign will be held from 17 March to 17 May 2022.

MyBump Media is the leading crowdsourced ad tech platform for transit outdoor media advertising in Malaysia. They regularly have ads endorsed on cars by genuine consumer-matching and using demographic, geo-location and consumer behaviour data.

This campaign aims to promote the Maldives as a preferred and safe tourist destination for Malaysian travellers. It aligns with MMPRCs’ Southeast Asia market strategy to target various relevant segments.

The Cabvertising Campaign with MyBump Media will assist in our efforts to maximise visibility of Maldives in the Malaysia market and increase destination awareness and maintain brand presence by showcasing the unique experiences of Maldives. This campaign will further help to create greater awareness of guesthouses and affordable resort options available in the Maldives.

The Cabvertising Campaign will feature ads of Maldives on 30 cabs in locations such as KL City Center and KLIA/KLIA2 area. It will highlight 3 categories of Maldives including honeymoon, underwater & tourism in general. Another feature of the campaign is a blog write-up, and dedicated mails promoting Maldives will be sent out to the connections of MyBump Media. Maldives will also be advertised to all MyBump drivers through in-app messaging, while Maldives will be additionally mentioned on their Facebook and Instagram platforms.

This campaign is held in line with MMPRC’s marketing strategy for SEA market, which is focused on ambient outdoor campaigns to strengthen Maldives brand in all major cities of the countries in this market, greater B2B contact with tour-operators and participation in major travel fairs and roadshows to cover all major cities.

Malaysian borders were closed due to covid restrictions during the most part of 2020 and 2021 but are now open for travel. From January to February this year, Maldives welcomed 1,194 visitors from this market. During last year MMPRC held several social media/digital campaigns and other activities for this market, to maintain destination momentum and increase arrivals once the borders reopen. This includes campaigns with TripZilla and Travel Weekly Asia. Activities planned for the Malaysian market for 2022 include campaigns with TripZilla, Hipwee, Apple Vacations, Maldives E-Learning Program. MMPRC also plans to participate in MATTA Fair, Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) and Thailand Dive Expo this year.

The world is currently on the trajectory to adapt to a broader new normal and ease covid measures across all sectors to recover from negative impact caused to economies due to covid restrictions. We are witnessing more countries easing travel measures and opening with a new normal. With regards to the recent development across the world, Maldives has also eased travel restrictions imposed on tourists which enforced presenting of negative PCR tests by all travellers.

In this regard, from 4th March 2022, tourists visiting Maldives are no longer required to present a Covid-19 PCR negative result upon arrival if the prescribed doses of vaccine are completed 14 days prior to date of arrival. As of 13th March 2022, the Maldives has also lifted the national public health emergency, imposed in response to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ease of travel restrictions and measures would make it easier for tourists to visit the Maldives.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews.

The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year. MMPRC has planned over 60 in-person events for the year 2022, including 11 fairs, roadshows and events scheduled for just the first quarter.