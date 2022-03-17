Maldives Floating City shortlisted for prestigious MIPIM Award

Maldives Floating City has reached the finals for a prestigious international award, the MIPIM Award, often dubbed the ‘Oscars for Global Developments’.

The Maldives Floating City was selected for the MIPIM Award from 161 development projects worldwide, under the category of ‘Best Futura Mega Project’. The winning project will be announced on 17 March.

Maldives Floating City is an innovative housing project being developed in a lagoon 15 minutes boat ride from Male’. Using the latest in floating technology from the Netherlands, the floating city will comprise of 5,000 housing units, tethered to the lagoon floor and linked together to create a safe and comfortable environment.

The other three finalists in MIPIM Award ‘Best Futura Mega Project’ category are: LaMercedes Barcelona, a project to convert a former Mercedes car factory in Barcelona, Spain, into a mixed-use eco-district; a new Siemens Healthineers campus in Bangalore, India; and an academy for Alibaba in Hangzhou, China.

Commenting on reaching the MIPIM Award finals, Maldives Floating City director Ibrahim Riyaz said: “The MIPIM Awards are the world’s most prestigious prize for global developments. That the Maldives Floating City has reached the finals is a huge vote of confidence in our project, and underlines how cutting-edge our technology is. We are delighted and honoured to be selected for the finals of this award.”