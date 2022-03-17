OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI introduces ‘Hukuru Ufaa’

For visitors Maldives is a paradise. Beyond these pristine waters and white beaches there is so much more with a vibrant culture, host of traditions and arts that have been passed down through generations.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI has launched ‘Hukuru Ufaa’, an event celebrating the creative vision and exquisite skills of local artisans.

On every Friday, local artists are invited to share their creations. Guests can discover timeless craft from islands across the nation.

‘Hukuru Ufaa’ is presented with an inspiring island-style bazaar set to the backdrop of grand sunset views and servings of delectable aperitifs. Curating an abundance of exceptional experiences inspired by cultural norms will always be at the root of everything that is done and offered.

“At our resort we offer world-class hospitality and our idea is to create authentic experiences for our guests that connects with the destination. With Hukuru Ufaa, our guests will get the chance to experience local arts, culture and rich tastes of Maldives,” said Marian Luisa Lalli, General Manager of OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI.

Surrounded by a gorgeous natural reef and turquoise waters, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI exudes elegance, style, and timeless sophistication.

From fabulous overwater villas with slides to exotic fine dining and ice skating by the beach, every experience is meticulously crafted to indulge guests with an unforgettable getaway.

THE OZEN COLLECTION is an Uber-Lux, hospitality brand that offers ultimate privacy blended with Refined Elegance, for blissfully immersive holidays in pristine, Indian Ocean locations.