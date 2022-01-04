Villa Resorts achieves WELL Health-Safety rating

Villa Hotels & Resorts has announced that it has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its resorts Paradise Island, Sun Island and Royal Island through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.

Designed to empower owners and operators across large and small businesses alike to take the necessary steps in order to prioritise the health and safety of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, the WELL Health-Safety Rating can help guide users in preparing their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, instilling confidence in those who come through the building as well as the broader community.

In referring to the success of the WELL Health-Safety Rating, Rachel Hodgdon, President & CEO of the International WELL Building Institute said, “None of this would be possible without organizations like Villa Hotels and Resorts, that have demonstrated commitment to people’s health and safety by achieving the WELL Health- Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management of Villa Resorts, Maldives.”

The WELL Health-Safety Rating provides a centralised source and governing body to validate efforts made by owners and operators.

It leverages insights drawn from the IWBI Task Force on COVID-19, in addition to guidance on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections developed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), global disease control and prevention centres and emergency management agencies, as well as recognised standard-making associations such as ASTM International and ASHRAE, and leading academic and research institutions, as well as core principles already established by IWBI’s WELL Building Standard, the premier framework for advancing health in buildings and spaces of all kinds.

“Achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating demonstrates Villa Resorts commitment to the health and wellbeing of its people – keeping both guests and team members safe and healthy, while providing splendid guest experiences,” said Ibrahim Siyad Qasim, Managing Director of Villa Resorts.

Villa Hotels & Resorts collection of award-winning resorts are set in some of the most beautiful atolls in the Maldives archipelago, which include the adventurous and family-friendly Sun Island Resort & Spa located in South Ari Atoll within close proximity to the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), Royal Island Premium All-Inclusive Resort located in the protected waters of the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll and the romantic and luxurious Paradise Island Resort & Spa located in North Male’ Atoll.

Villa Resorts was awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating following the successful completion of third-party documentation review by GBCI to confirm it has met the feature specific intents and requirements.