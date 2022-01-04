Radisson Blu Resort Maldives appoints Director of Rooms

Radisson Blu Resort Maldives welcomes Nanda Kumar Konduru as the Director of Rooms.

He will be overseeing the entire rooms division and its operation. In this role, Nanda will also be responsible for providing analysis and recommendations on rate strategy and in charge for revenue generation.

The Indian national is a seasoned hospitality professional with over 15 years of experience in diverse departments including Front Office, Reservations, Revenue Management and Room Operations.

He has held Revenue and Reservation Manager position at Le Meridien Bengaluru before he took the role of Rooms Division Manager in 2017 at Radisson Golf and Convention Center Batam with the responsibility of enhancing guest experience level.

“I am a true believer in Team Work = Goal Work and with my congenial personality and sincere love for delivering memorable moments have been known to inspire fellow colleagues and delight guests,” said Nanda.

To offer excellent guest experience will be the prime objective and it is the personality of Radisson Blu Resort Maldives, and so the reason our guests come back again to experience our staff serving them with our “Yes i can” attitude.

Nanda is a fitness freak and he loves exploring new places. Maldives was his long desired location to work and it’s a dream come true for him which he believes to be a great opportunity to explore this paradise to the fullest.

Part of the Radisson Hotel Group, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is nestled in the South Ari Atoll, only 105km from Male’s Velana International Airport.

This private island retreat features 128 beachfront or overwater pool villas with up to three bedrooms, seven restaurants and bars, diving and water sports, an overwater spa, yoga pavilion, fitness center, sports court, games room, kids’ club and a glass-walled Event Hall. This makes the resort an ideal setting for all types of holiday, from family vacations and couples’ breaks to weddings and honeymoons.

For more information, please visit www.radissonhotels.com/en-us/hotels/radisson-blu-resort-maldives.