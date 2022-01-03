Maldives introduces new departure tax

Maldives on Saturday introduced a new departure tax for all travellers including tourists.

This new tax replaces the Airport Service Charge (ASC), which was in force until December 31, 2021. The departure fee applies not just to visitors, but also to locals, and it is valid at any airport in the country.

The departure tax will be paid in USD, and airlines will be responsible for collecting the tax by adding it to the ticket price.

Citizens of the Maldives will only have to pay $12 if they travel in economy class. Foreigners, on the other hand, must pay $30 for economy class.

The cost for business class is $60 for both Maldivians and foreigners.

First-class tax is $90 for all passengers regardless of citizenship, and the tax is $120 for those flying on private charter jets.

The new tax will be waived for passengers with diplomatic immunity and children under the age of two.