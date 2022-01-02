Maldives is home to world’s most beautiful beach, new Kuoni study says

A new study from Kuoni has revealed that the Maldives is home to the most beautiful beach in the world.

The travel experts at Kuoni used eye-tracking technology to reveal the most beautiful natural wonders and beaches around the world and it was Niyama Private Island Beach that came out on top as the most attractive beach in the world, beating other tropical destinations including Vietnam, Thailand and Greece.

The top 10 most beautiful beaches:

Niyama Private Island Beach, The Maldives

Al Sufouh Beach, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Bai Sao, Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Cape Drastis, Corfu, Greece

Pensacola Beach, Florida, USA

Bamburgh Beach, Northumberland, UK

Numana Alta Beach, Italy

Railay Beach, Krabi, Thailand

Na Pali Coast, Kauai, Hawaii, USA

Boracay White Beach, Philippines

The Maldives also featured in the top ten most beautiful places in the world, with Meeru Island coming in at second place, just behind the Canadian natural beauty spot – Peyto Lake.

