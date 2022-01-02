Featured News Travel

Maldives is home to world’s most beautiful beach, new Kuoni study says

78 views January 2, 2022

A new study from Kuoni has revealed that the Maldives is home to the most beautiful beach in the world.

The travel experts at Kuoni used eye-tracking technology to reveal the most beautiful natural wonders and beaches around the world and it was Niyama Private Island Beach that came out on top as the most attractive beach in the world, beating other tropical destinations including Vietnam, Thailand and Greece.

The top 10 most beautiful beaches:

  • Niyama Private Island Beach, The Maldives  
  • Al Sufouh Beach, Dubai, United Arab Emirates 
  • Bai Sao, Phu Quoc, Vietnam 
  • Cape Drastis, Corfu, Greece 
  • Pensacola Beach, Florida, USA 
  • Bamburgh Beach, Northumberland, UK 
  • Numana Alta Beach, Italy 
  • Railay Beach, Krabi, Thailand 
  • Na Pali Coast, Kauai, Hawaii, USA 
  • Boracay White Beach, Philippines  

The Maldives also featured in the top ten most beautiful places in the world, with Meeru Island coming in at second place, just behind the Canadian natural beauty spot – Peyto Lake.

