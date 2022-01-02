Hurawalhi Maldives wins 3 Hotel Travel Awards 2021 titles

Hurawalhi Maldives is the winner of multiple prestigious Hotel Travel Awards 2021 – what a fantastic end to the year!

The Hotel Travel Awards recognises and rewards hotels worldwide based on the exceptional service and facilities they provide to their guests. Their world-class inspectors were thrilled with the exceptional facilities and outstanding service they experienced while inspecting our resort and we couldn’t be more proud.

“Awards such as these are only possible due to the dedicated and professional team we have here at Hurawalhi and a huge thank you goes to each and every one of them,” an announcement by the resort read.

Hurawalhi Maldives received the following awards:

WINNER: FINEST LUXURY SUSTAINABLE HOTEL RESORT WORLDWIDE – our ‘Luxury Treading Lightly’ ethos underpins our environmental efforts.

WINNER: BEST GENERAL MANAGER WORLDWIDE – Brad Calder has been at the helm of Hurawalhi, and neighbouring Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi since 2017.

WINNER: FINEST LUXURY UNDERWATER RESTAURANT WORLDWIDE – 5.8 Undersea Restaurant has scooped many accolades and the exquisite dining experiences that our guests enjoy, are cited as holiday highlights never to be forgotten.

Those of you that have spent their holidays at Hurawalhi will know what a special place it is, if you haven’t yet experienced it, make 2022 the year to change that and visit the award-winning Maldives resort!