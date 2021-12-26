The Nautilus Maldives featured among exclusive hospitality portfolio of Serandipians by Traveller Made

The ultra-luxury bohemian hideaway nestled in the spellbinding UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll in the Maldives, The Nautilus, is excited to announce a new partnership with Serandipians by Traveller Made, the luxury travel design network dedicated to providing unique and exclusive bespoke journeys to travellers looking for different and original experiences.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Serandipians around the world, the luxury travel designers that represent the finest in travel design. Together with the Serandipians travel advisors, we believe that luxury service is all about understanding our client’s unique expectations and being committed to exceeding their needs. We can’t wait to jointly create serendipitous moments, 100% bespoke itineraries and realising dreams for guests,” says Mohamed Ashraf, General Manager of The Nautilus.

The Nautilus is your ultra-luxury bohemian hideaway in the Maldives. A highly personalised, immensely private island resort with just 26 beach and ocean houses and residences, where every experience is tailored to you. Where nothing is fixed and anything is possible. Where you are free to set your own beat; free to do – and to be – as you please.

Conceptualised by a Maldivian hospitality icon and visionary entrepreneur who was instrumental in creating many award-winning resorts, The Nautilus is the result of his lifetime’s worth of expertise and represents what ultra-luxury should be – not just in the Maldives, but worldwide. The legacy of his visionary entrepreneurship is now carried forward by the next generation of the family, alongside The Nautilus team.

A celebration of the individual spirit, The Nautilus offers liberation and freedom unconditional. Space to share, to meet, where guests are encouraged to be themselves and shape their own personal journey. Above all, The Nautilus champions its guests to reflect and celebrate with the people they’re with, in any way they choose. Because in the end, it’s these simple, elemental pleasures – that ability to simply be – that form the greatest luxury of all.

The Nautilus has gained phenomenal international recognition since opening, most notably within Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 as the ‘Best Resort in the Indian Ocean’ and being recognised amongst the top 3 ‘Best Resorts in the World’. The Nautilus is also within Condé Nast Traveler’s highly prestigious ‘The Gold List’ 2021 as well as Tatler’s renowned Travel Awards 2021 as ‘Best Private Island Retreat’. Most recently, The Nautilus has been recognised within Condé Nast Traveller Middle East’s ‘The Gold List 2021’ and within Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2021.

The Nautilus is the ideal choice for a private Indian Ocean escape. The already thorough cleaning and hygiene protocols have been further reinforced in line with public health guidelines issued by the WHO and local government authorities, and the team have been fully trained and informed of the new procedures. The Nautilus offers Covid-19 PCR testing onsite for guest convenience with results returned within 24 hours.