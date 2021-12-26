Vakkaru Maldives voted world’s leading luxury honeymoon resort

Vakkaru Maldives retained its title as the World’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort at the 28th World Travel Awards 2021. It first won the accolade in 2020. The latest award is the fifth one it has won this year.

The 28th annual awards follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands. Votes for the awards are cast by travel industry professionals and the public and the coveted World winners represent the absolute best in global travel.

Since opening its door in December 2017, Vakkaru Maldives has created memorable luxury experiences for travellers seeking the ultimate beach escape. Fringed by powder-soft white sand that gives away to a turquoise lagoon and deep blue holes, the intimate hideaway with luxurious accommodation and a multitude of facilities and experiences makes for a spectacular setting for a destination wedding, a renewal of vows, or a honeymoon hideaway.

Iain McCormack, General Manager, Vakkaru Maldives, said: “We are delighted with this latest accolade. It is a validation of our dedication to creating exceptional stay experiences combined with our signature hospitality for our guests. Couples, in particular, are always looking for something that sparks the imagination and occasions to reconnect and discover themselves. We look forward to being the catalyst for couples to connect and make precious memories together.”

With its remote location and stunning backdrop of 50 Shades of Blue seascapes, Vakkaru is perfect for taking a break for romance. Hold hands while strolling along pristine white sands. Sip Champagne and watch the sun rays paint the turquoise lagoon. Enjoy an intimate gourmet dinner or a castaway picnic on a private sandbank. Team up to take on the resort tennis pro on the iconic cobalt-blue courts. Sail around Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, on a luxury yacht. Pamper body, mind and soul at the luxurious overwater Merana Spa. And these are just a few experiences for couples to indulge in.

For more information visit www.vakkarumaldives.com.