World doubles ace Mate Pavic to serve up once-in-a-lifetime sessions at Vakkaru Maldives

Vakkaru Maldives is set to welcome World No.1 men’s doubles tennis player Mate Pavic to the island from 9-17 December 2021. During his time here, he will enjoy all that the timeless sanctuary offers and also provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences to the guests.

Mate Pavic ends 2021 on a professional high. Together with fellow Croat Nikola Mektic, Pavic has won nine titles this year, including the Wimbledon and a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The duo is currently ranked No. 1 in the world. Over the years, Pavic has won 26 tournaments with seven partners and is the first player from Croatia to be ranked World No. 1 in singles or doubles. In 2020, he also captured the US Open doubles title.

From 10 to 14 December, there will be one session per day for one lucky guest to have the rare opportunity to play an exclusive session with the top-ranked doubles player in the world during his stay on the island.

Additionally, Mate Pavic will play one exhibition match against resident coach Aleksandr Stanic on 12 December 2021.

The collaboration with Mate Pavic reaffirms Vakkaru’s position as one of the best destinations in the Maldives for guests looking for a world-class tennis experience.

Since November 2020, the resort has elevated its guest experiences with an intensive tennis programme in partnership with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis – founded by former World No. 8 tennis player Janko Tipsarevic.

The courts were also recently refurbished and resurfaced by the same company responsible for the Australian Open tennis courts and other international level courts worldwide.

Pavic will also enjoy the luxurious accommodation, world-class facilities, and signature hospitality that Vakkaru is famed for during his stay on the island, including a range of wellness treatments at the overwater Merana spa, immersive dining experiences, recreational activities as well as marine exploration of Baa Atoll home, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve renowned for its spectacular sea life, Vakkaru Maldives is a timeless sanctuary recently named the Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort in the World Travel Awards.

An awe-inspiring 30-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island, shaded by coconut palms and blessed with calming ocean views and powder-soft white-sand beaches.

Here 113 beautifully appointed Over Water and Beach Villas are elegantly designed to respect their surroundings, while exceptional dining experiences and amenities await.

Among industry-leading offerings is overwater Merana Spa, complete with an Ayurveda practice and a regular host to residencies by the world’s most inspiring wellness practitioners.

Children and teens are generously catered for in the Parrotfish Club and Coconut Club respectively, while guests of all ages can play against world-famous pros through a best-in-class coaching partnership with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis.

Threading all those services and facilities together, our unique hospitality concept Vakkare places a sincere, proactive commitment to care at the core of all we do.

For more information or to make a booking visit www.vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.