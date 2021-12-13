Enjoy ‘Melody of your Imagination’ Experience at Velaa Private Island this festive season

Velaa Private Island is the most magical place to be at this festive time of the year and the perfect place to create the most unforgettable experiences. Countless special moments, exciting activities, and a lineup of world-class entertainments are waiting for you.

Velaa Private Island will be celebrating their 8th birthday, Santa’s arrival, and wonderful Christmas Celebration as well as, ‘Melody of your imagination’ experience, an unrivalled New Year’s Eve show to welcome the new year of 2022 this December.

Velaa’s 8the Birthday will be kicking off the festive season with a gala cocktail party at the Avi Bar. All guests will be welcome to join for pre-dinner drinks and specialty Velaa cocktails to raise a toast to the beautiful island’s birthday. This will be followed by an exquisitely prepared dinner on the beach, beautiful ocean views, and an outstanding live music performance by world-famous singer Pixie Lott.

Velaa Private Island ensures a magical Christmas for everyone with exciting activities such as a gingerbread house opening ceremony at the Avi Bar on 23rd December to launch the Christmas activities.

On 24th December, Velaa will be hosting a Christmas Eve cocktail party with delicious canapés during sunset hour. You can indulge in an array of Christmas dinner cuisine offering majestic highlights of culinary favourites from all around the world during Christmas Eve Gala Dinner after the cocktail party.

To bring the Christmas feeling to the dinner, Karina Sokolovskaya and Maksym Shorenkov will be singing Christmas songs at the dinner.

Santa will be visiting Velaa Private Island from the North Pole on 25th December bearing plenty of gifts to younger guests and celebratory drinks for the adults.

The Festive season is filled with countless activities and culinary experiences such as the Sea and Salt buffet, Japanese and Maldivian Gastronomical Journey, and The Velaa Beach Barbeque.

Everyone is excited to big goodbye to 2021 and welcome the New Year 2022 with a big band and Velaa Private Island makes way for a fresh and bright New Year.

The New Year celebrations begin with a sunset cocktail party with world-class entertainment and you can join the New Year’s Eve Gala dinner with your loved ones and family to enjoy a star-studded line-up of artists and entertainment and be dazzled by a night of theatrical performance and celebrations with the ‘Melody of your imagination’ and dance the night away for a grand finale to the end of the year 2021.

For more information, please refer to Events – News – Official Website – Velaa Private Island | Luxury Resort & SPA or email to email to info@velaaisland.com.