Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts successfully launches COLOURS OF OBLU in India

The group’s Chief Commercial Officer Stephane Laguette and Vice President of Communications Sarah Walker Kerr spearheaded the operations in the country with a series of roadshows in Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai

To give joyfully, you must give with your heart and soul. And with that sentiment, Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts, a thriving hospitality group from the Maldives enters India to launch their sub brand COLOURS OF OBLU.

With a strong portfolio in the archipelago destination, the group’s Chief Commercial Officer Stephane Laguette and Vice President of Communications Sarah Walker Kerr ecstatically indulged in a series of road shows in Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai recently.

Stephane and Sarah were in the country to launch the upcoming two new resorts under the sub-brand ‘COLOURS OF OBLU’ that promises a holistic experience par excellence to the guests. Their odyssey through the metro cities echoed with promises of more to come.

The group’s intuitive expanse currently indulges in their ‘Joy of Giving’ philosophy through six resorts within Maldives and is now extending their hospitality in the azure waters with the launch of two new resorts – OBLU SELECT Lobigili and OBLU Xperience Ailafushi in February and March 2022 respectively.

This Indian Ocean hospitality brand comes with a vision to embody the true essence of hospitality through their human centric approach. On spreading their horizons to the Indian market, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts will soon be announcing their India development plans that further strengthens the inbound tourism from India.