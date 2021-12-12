Celebrate festive season with 360° of happenings at The Marina @ CROSSROADS MALDIVES

Friends, couples, families and children of all ages are welcomed to join the festive celebrations at The Marina @ CROSSROADS Maldives. Visitors and local community can expect The Marina to be jam packed with 360° of happenings to keep everyone entertained throughout the festive season.

From 21st December 2021 to 7th January 2022, The Marina is bringing a unique glimmering warmth to the festive season with its sparkling lights displays and festive decorations all around, sum up with abundant sweet treats, exquisite culinary dining options, wide variety of shops featuring the latest designs & fashions and special events with a unique line-up of entertainment – making it a perfect hotspot to get together and celebrate.

Explore the special Spa festive packages on offer from 90 to 180-minute treatments in addition to the comprehensive spa treatment portfolio and retail products available at the award winning spa Lèn Be Well, the first free standing double storey spa and wellness complex in the Maldives, located at the centre of The Marina.

Throughout the festive season, the dining establishments at The Marina will feature spectacular array of festive gourmet menus that will surely suit everyone’s taste and preference.

Hard Rock Cafe Maldives at The Marina invites all foodies to gather ‘round its table and celebrate the glorious time of year in true Hard Rock style, offering a limited-time, multi-course holiday menu featuring some of its most popular culinary options.

While strolling at The Marina, grab a quick slice of locally-made savoury delights with freshly brewed coffee at bean/Co as the sun goes down. Feel love in the air with a romantic dinner for two at these fabulous three restaurants by famous Chef Dharshan – Carne Diem, Ministry of Crab Maldives and Nihonbashi Blue and impress your date with Chef’s fancy meal.

Or if you prefer a fine dining experience in the heart of The Marina, the al fresco Sensation Beach Club is the perfect venue to enjoy a 7-course menu with your family or friends whilst overlooking the glistening Indian Ocean.

And for those who are craving for Asian cuisines, try the delightful Asian dishes from The Marina’s range of gourmet restaurants – Kinkao (Thai cuisine), Jiao Wu (Chinese cuisine) and Kebab & Kurry (Indian cuisine) for an absolute heaven.

Whether you’re after an intimate celebration with friends and family, a romantic date with your loved one, a dazzling get-together with your colleagues or fabulous festive lunch or dinner, The Marina got the space to make it a reality.

The festive celebration doesn’t stop there! Shopaholics, who are looking for the best value at The Marina can visit the Sifani, the home of the foremost fine jewellery in Sri Lanka to avail 25% discount on their selected gold and silver jewelleries.

Apart from that, Sifani will also run a special promotion of “For every single receipt purchase worth US$1,000, the shopper will receive a free gift of an exquisite gemstone”.

Whilst for those fashionistas shoppers The Marina, pay a visit to Raidha’s Maldives, the Maldivian fashion label shop specialising in women’s attire from ready-to-wear to party dresses to avail 20% discount on all their merchandise items.

More than ever, everyone is so excited to bid goodbye to 2021 and welcome the New Year 2021 with a big bang. The Marina is open to all visitors and local community to be part of the marvellous New Year’s eve celebrations this 31st December 2021.

No matter how you want to ring in the New Year, The Marina has fabulous three party atmosphere venues from Great Gatsby-inspired party at bean/Co, Unlock 2022 party at Sansation Beach Club to Equatic Vibe party at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives to have fun and celebrate, all three party venues feature music, live entertainment and a midnight countdown celebration. Still undecided where to go?

For more information, please refer to The Marina Festive Brochure and learn more of the 360° of Happenings or contact The Marina Agents directly for reservations via Viber/WhatsApp +960-7307000.