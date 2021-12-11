Fantastical celebrations at JOALI Maldives this festive season

From 21st of December 2021 to 9th of January 2022, JOALI Maldives will be hosting a fantasy-world inspired three-week calendar of enchanting festive activities and joyful experiences for all ages.

The paradise island will be transformed into an otherworldly playground that blends past and present, fantasy and reality.

Guests can take part in a range of traditional family experiences throughout the festive period, such as the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony; the unveiling of JOALI Maldives’ culinary art-designed Gingerbread House, getting a visit from Santa Claus, JOALI style; and watching the ball drop for New Year’s Eve, welcoming 2022.

To help guests with their approach to wellbeing this festive season, JOALI Maldives will be home to a selection of trainers and teachers that will help with wellbeing, introspection, and self-knowledge.

Joanne Ignacio, JOALI Maldives’ Resident Yoga & Holistic Teacher, will be on hand to help guests rebalance, relax, and renew with tailored wellbeing experiences. During the festive season, Joanne will be facilitating wellness sessions where guests can take their pick from various yoga styles, pranayama, meditation, manifestation, posture correction, and more.

Darko Vujic, Resident Fitness Trainer, will guide guests through daily fitness training and activities, including metabolic training, mixed martial arts workout, tabata training, aqua fitness workout, and more.

Resident Tennis Coach, Stefan Mijushkovikj’s passion for tennis is manifested in fun and engaging lessons for those who are new, as well as a great competition for more experienced players.

Dr Sohal Shah practices a unique blend of acupuncture and yoga and is renowned for combining herbal remedies, Chinese cupping, and yogic relaxation techniques to treat a host of ailments – from aches, pains and migraines, to insomnia, weight gain and lifestyle addictions.

JOALI Maldives is offering a complimentary consultation with Dr Sohal this festive season, who will identify the guests’ needs and goals for their wellbeing journey.

For adrenaline seekers and water lovers, JOALI Maldives will be offering various activities including parasailing, scuba diving, and glass-bottom kayaking.

Alongside the festive and adrenaline-fuelled activities, guests can learn more about the marine-scape of the Maldives with JOALI’s Resident Marine Biologists, Ida-Wenona Hendriks and Shameem Ali. Ida-Wenona and Shameem are available for a wide range of educational experiences including learning to build coral frames in support of the JOALI Reef Restoration Programme, scuba-diving to plant coral onto the reef nursery and guided snorkelling over JOALI’s house reef.

Younger guests are in for a treat, with fun-filled adventures and learning sessions to keep them busy. Families can enjoy an exhilarating over and underwater sea bob ride; tailored tennis lessons from the tennis pro Stefan Mijuskovic; or archery sessions with an experienced instructor.

Families can also look forward to ceramic art classes with JOALI Maldives’ resident artist, Nataliya Kuleshova or join in the beloved Maldivian pastime of reef-bottom fishing.

To create an unforgettable holiday celebration, JOALI Maldives will be hosting an array of culinary experiences to enjoy, including celebration menus and interactive mixology and culinary classes with their talented chefs.

Festive celebrations will include a Christmas Eve dinner of signature dishes alongside beloved holiday recipes, served by the firelight of beach torches and a Christmas Day brunch with an array of sweet morning treats and celebratory drinks for the adults.

To celebrate the welcoming of 2022, JOALI Maldives will host a New Year’s Eve “Phantasmagoria” celebration, lit by moonlight, stars and fireworks, which includes a lavish feast of international dishes and artistic surprises by their team of chefs.

Start the New Year with a New Year’s Day brunch including a Bloody Mary station, healthy mixed sprouts and vegan salads, and a make-your-own juice station.

Guests can also enjoy a range of educational culinary art experiences during the festive period, including learning to roll sushi like a pro at a Sushi Making class; a hands-on festive favourite cooking class; a day of learning to create authentic Italian cuisine dishes at Bellinis; an interactive Asian cuisine teppanyaki cooking class that is perfect for the entire family; and a family-friendly introduction to Indian Ocean spices from their talented Chefs.