Wellness practitioner Domingos Folgado, tennis pro Jaroslaw Grela set for exclusive residencies at Vakkaru Maldives

Vakkaru Maldives will welcome two top sports and wellness professionals to the island this festive season.

Now, in addition to spa visits and snorkelling excursions, guests can supplement their holiday experience with innovative therapies from wellness practitioner Domingos Folgado and customised coaching with tennis pro Jaroslaw Grela during their exclusive residencies at the private island sanctuary.

Due to popular demand, from 13 December this year till 22 February 2022, Domingos Folgado will be having his third term at Vakkaru.

A wellness consultant, therapist, acupuncture expert and qualified personal trainer based in Budapest, Domingos is qualified in several modalities such as Naturopathy, Therapeutic Massage, Personal Training, Pilates, Clinical and Cosmetic Acupuncture and KORE. He uses his varied skillset to combine personal training with holistic therapy and provide an innovative integrated solution customised to guests’ needs.

Tennis pro Jaroslaw Grela brings his extensive experience as a player and a sparring partner to the resort as part of the Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis experience from 15 December 2021 to 15 March 2022.

Founded by former World No. 8 tennis player Janko Tipsarevic, it brings some of the world’s most accomplished tennis professionals to Vakkaru for short-term residencies.

Certified as an instructor by two prestigious tennis associations, the International Tennis Federation and Professional Tennis Registry, Jarek has extensive experience coaching in different countries, including Poland, Mauritius, Bulgaria, Serbia and Montenegro.

Guests at Vakkaru will have the opportunity to attend tennis clinics and tutorials led by Jarek during his residency.

In addition, those brave enough can go up against him in the “Beat the Pro” challenge at the resort’s iconic cobalt blue courts, recently resurfaced by the same company that built the courts at the Australian Open. Guests who beat Jarek at his game win a free court session, or pay the price of a one-hour tennis lesson if they lose.

Recently named the Indian Ocean Leading Resort in the 2021 World Travel Awards and Favourite Family Hotel (International category) in the Condé Nast Traveller Middle East Readers’ Choice Awards 2021, Vakkaru Maldives pairs luxurious accommodation with a multitude of facilities and experiences for the ultimate beach vacation.

Resort Photography

Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve renowned for its spectacular sea life, Vakkaru Maldives is a timeless sanctuary recently named the Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort in the World Travel Awards.

An awe-inspiring 30-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island, shaded by coconut palms and blessed with calming ocean views and powder-soft white-sand beaches.

Here 113 beautifully appointed Over Water and Beach Villas are elegantly designed to respect their surroundings, while exceptional dining experiences and amenities await.

Among industry-leading offerings is overwater Merana Spa, complete with an Ayurveda practice and a regular host to residencies by the world’s most inspiring wellness practitioners.

Children and teens are generously catered for in the Parrotfish Club and Coconut Club respectively, while guests of all ages can play against world-famous pros through a best-in-class coaching partnership with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis.

Threading all those services and facilities together, our unique hospitality concept Vakkare places a sincere, proactive commitment to care at the core of all we do.