Let festive cheer flow, say bon voyage to 2021 at Lily Beach Resort

The countdown is on, it’s that wonderful time of year again when everything sparkles, the Champagne flows and gifts are exchanged.

If you’ve decided to spend your festive season with your home away from hom here at Lily Beach Resort & Spa Maldives you will be delighted to hear that the Christmas and New Year programme is jam-packed full of fun and exciting activities, sumptuous gala dinners, and all wrapped up in our beautifully decorated tropical paradise.

Festivities begin on 23rd December for younger guests who can get creative with Christmas crafts, fun and a movie; the activities for kids continue throughout the entire festive season filled with ice-cream parties, Christmas games and making Christmas cards, learning to create some great mocktails, and even complimentary banana boat rides, and more, making it a Festive season to remember for the young ones.

The main celebrations start in style on 24th December with the arrival of Santa as he finds time in his busy schedule to stop by at Lily Beach and afterwards, the Christmas Eve Gala Buffet at Lily Maa where Executive Chef, Olivier Portret, invites you for an exquisite selection of seasonal specialities.

A new weekly entertainment programme (which will be released soon) plus a generous helping of magical ‘must-do’s’ will keep you busy through the festive season.

On New Year’s Eve, Executive Chef Olivier will prepare another spectacular gala dinner culinary explosion of mouthwatering treats in a Circus De Lily atmosphere.

After dinner, head to the Bon Voyage Bonfire to cast your 2021 regrets onto the flames and make yourself ready to start 2022 refreshed and free. Then it’s time to party – be prepared to dance your way into New Year’s Day!

So, while everyone at home is busy making plans and dealing with the stress that inevitably goes with it, sit back, relax and be happy in the knowledge that at Lily Beach we have taken care of everything needed to make a perfect festive celebration for the whole family.

Preparations for the festivities are already underway with many areas of the resort getting the magical festive treatment.

To inquire about Lily Beach or book a stay at this resort, send an email to: reservations@lilybeachmaldives.com. Or checkout the festive brochure here.