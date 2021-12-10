Visit Maldives promotes destination at USTOA Annual Conference

Visit Maldives markets the destination at USTOA Annual Conference & Marketplace. The 2021 USTOA Annual Conference & Marketplace is taking place from 7th to 10th December at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, CA.

Since USTOA’s inception in 1972, the USTOA Annual Conference & Marketplace has distinguished itself for being the only travel industry event in the United States that brings together the leading North American travel companies with tourism suppliers and destinations from around the globe in an intimate and exclusive setting.

Visit Maldives is being represented at the event by our PR agency representatives. Our objective in participating in this event is to market the destination as a safe haven, to inform travel trade from the USA about the latest destination information and travel guidelines.

Furthermore, the event will provide a platform to promote the different segments of tourism available in the Maldives, including luxury and budget travel options for those seeking to travel for honeymoon, romantic, family vacations or even business purposes involving MICE activities.

The event will help to promote the Maldivian tourism products (resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards) as well as unique experiences available for tourists in the Maldives.

This event will provide a unique business casual atmosphere for a small select group of 700 travel professionals and networking opportunities throughout the conference to make new contacts and conduct business. It enables us to connect and network with stakeholders of the industry from the market, to inform travellers of the latest information about the destination.

Participation in this event comes as part of Visit Maldives’ marketing strategy for the USA market.

So far this year, Visit Maldives have participated and held several activities to promote the destination in the USA market. This includes virtual and in-person activities, such as webinars with Expedia, TAAP, ASTA, familiarisation trips and participation in ILTM North America and DEMA Show. Ongoing activities in this market includes joint campaigns with tour operators such as ID group and Go Way.

By November 18th Maldives had welcomed 1,092,105 visitors into the country. Currently USA is the 4th top source market to Maldives, with the country contributing to 4.1 percent or of the total arrivals. During this period 49,423 tourists from the USA visited the Maldives.