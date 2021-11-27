The Ritz-Carlton Maldives hosts tennis clinic with Paula Badosa for local young talents

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has organised a tennis clinic hosted by Paula Badosa, the Spanish professional tennis player, for young local players.

In collaboration with the Tennis Association of Maldives, on 24th November 2021, eight tennis players below the age of 14 years from Malé were invited to master their skills with the world number 8 ranking holder.

Appreciating this initiative, Badosa comments: “It brings immense pleasure to share my skills and connect with the beautiful people of this special destination. I strongly believe in inspiring and empowering passionate young players as they are the future; after all, I discovered my passion for tennis at the age of 7.”

The President of Tennis Association of Maldives, Ahmed Hafeez, adds: “I would like to thank the management of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands for this invaluable opportunity in inspiring our ambitious young players.”

This community engagement initiative was aimed to inspire the next generation of local tennis players as part of the brand’s commitment to the local communities under the Community Footprints project.

During her stay, Badosa also hosted clinics for guests as part of a series of ongoing tennis clinics the resort has planned with world-class players to offer guests a meaningful holiday experience.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, which is a 45-minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport.

The resort features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life.

Shaped by the Maldivian sun and shored by the Indian Ocean, guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Island range in size from one to three bedrooms, featuring the refined elegance and legendary service that define The Ritz-Carlton brand.

The property offers a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton.

Guests have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options.

Spaces have been designed by the renowned Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.